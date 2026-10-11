‘Leading from the front’: Reform MS forgets who’s in charge in Wales

Nation Cymru staff

A Reform MS’s ‘view from the Senedd’ opinion piece published yesterday has praised the “superb speech” of Dan Thomas at Reform’s recent political conference – referring to the controversial figure as “our Welsh leader”.

In her most recent column for the Abergavenny Chronicle, where “Laura Anne Jones MS discusses the latest news from the Senedd”, the former Tory MS seemingly overlooked the fact that Dan Thomas quit as the party’s Welsh leader after he was arrested in mid-September on suspicion of assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Reform UK named Helen Jenner its new leader in Wales after the arrest and resignation of her predecessor on 21 September, with former deputy leader Ms Jenner, Member of the Senedd for Bangor Conwy Mon, replacing Dan Thomas.

Mr Thomas had been named the party’s Welsh leader in February and led Reform to become the second largest in the Welsh Parliament at an election in May.

Gwent Police confirmed it had bailed the Reform politician while it carried out further enquiries.

In her piece written for the Chronicle, published on Saturday 10 October, Laura Anne Jones MS shares: “There are political conferences, and then there are gatherings which feel like the beginning of something. Our Reform conference in Birmingham was emphatically the latter. Packed halls, energy that was palpable and thousands and thousands of people united by the belief that Britain is broken and needs serious change, and that Reform is the only Party that can be trusted to deliver that.

“Dan Thomas, our Welsh leader, delivered a superb speech and made clear that, here in Wales, Reform is already leading from the front. After our historic Senedd breakthrough, we are not there merely to make up the numbers or provide decorative opposition. As the largest and most effective opposition in the Senedd’s history, Reform are there to expose the failures of a socialist Plaid Cymru government, to offer alternatives and to fight for the people ignored by Cardiff Bay for decades, whilst preparing for government in the future.

“That seriousness ran through Reform UKs plan for its first 100 days in power. It is ambitious because the country’s problems are enormous, but realistic because every proposal is rooted in one simple concept: common sense. From borders and policing to tax, energy, education and the NHS, this is a programme for action—not some glossy booklet destined to spend eternity beneath a ministerial coffee cup. Jordan Bardella’s speech was another highlight. He and Nigel Farage signed a memorandum of understanding committing Reform and France’s National Rally to work together against illegal Channel crossings if both succeed in being their respective country’s next Prime Minister.

“Britain and France have spent years producing excuses, while criminal gangs produce more and more boats. Two determined leaders, who together will achieve the immediate stop to the invasion of our shores and dismantle the trade behind it. For me, rural Britain must also remain central to national renewal. Dairy prices are soaring for families while farmers struggle to receive a fair return. That is quite an achievement—even by government standards: making food dearer while impoverishing the people who produce it. This is the sad reality of being Farmer under left wing governments at both ends of the M4. Here In Wales, bad agricultural policy helped make this summer’s wildfire crisis worse.”

“Deep regret”

Thomas maintains that he has done nothing wrong and remains a Reform UK Member of the Senedd for Casnewydd Islwyn.

In a statement following his arrest, Mr Thomas said: “It has been the honour of my life to have been the leader of Reform Wales and see this party go from zero to 34 elected members and become the largest opposition group in Welsh history.

“With deep regret, I am now standing down from this position due to personal reasons.

“Over the weekend, I was reported to the police and was released without charge.

“I stress that I have done nothing wrong, but I do not want the coming headlines to be a distraction from the fantastic work our Senedd team is doing in holding this Government to account.

“I will continue to serve my constituents in Casnewydd Islwyn and will fully back whoever the group selects as its next leader.”

Speaking on the steps of the Senedd, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he thought Mr Thomas had been doing a “brilliant job”.

“I am sorry for his personal difficulties that he’s going through,” he added.

“No-one’s life is ever seamless and I am quite sure he will come out of these before too long.

“But it was pretty much untenable for him to continue as leader.”

Speaking to reporters, he added: “(Mr Thomas) had my support from the start, I think he’s a very competent man.

“I think he was a good leader of this group, I know they’re pretty gutted collectively.”

He added that he had spoken to Mr Thomas “at length” and said: “I still believe in him in every way.”

Mr Farage said of Ms Jenner: “I’ve known Helen for many, many years.

“She’s a determined campaigner, someone that I trust, and I think’s going to do a very, very good job.”

Ms Jenner told the Press Association: “It’s not an ideal situation, in the sense that I didn’t expect Dan Thomas to stand down, we were a good team.

“I was enjoying being deputy but it’s always a sense of duty, and I’m quite happy to have stepped up, it’s quite surreal.

“I feel like everybody’s uniting behind me, and we can carry on and get a great job done.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.