Leading high street jewellery brand announces second Cardiff store

Nation.Cymru staff

A global fashion jewellery brand is soon to open a brand-new store at St David’s Cardiff, its second in the shopping centre.

The new Lovisa flagship store will showcase up to 15,000 different styles of jewellery and accessories, as well as a professional piercing studio staffed by a team of specialists.

Piercing is offered free with purchase of selected studs, with special care packages available for children under nine years of age including after care, a piercing pouch, and a doughnut pillow to promote safe healing and comfortable sleep.

The new store also boasts a Lovisa favourite: the world-famous waterproof collection, with more than 1,000 different styles to ensure a new summer staple for every taste.

Lovisa’s new store will be on the first floor of St David’s, close to Sephora and Hollister.

Steven Malcolm, Regional Manager at Lovisa, said: “Lovisa is a brand that was born out of a passion for offering fashionable jewellery at affordable prices, and our creative team draws inspiration from couture runways and the latest street trends from around the world to provide our customers with unique, stylish products. As many as 150 new styles are added each week, so there is something for everyone.

“After the success of our first Cardiff store, now is the time for us to launch a brand-new concept in Cardiff, with only four of these ‘series 5’ stores in the UK featuring our new pink piercing studio. We cannot wait to launch the store.”

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s, said: “Lovisa is already popular with our guests, and we’re delighted that the brand has seen so much success at St David’s that they’re now opening a second space with even more choice on offer. We look forward to sharing an opening date for Lovisa’s new store soon.”

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