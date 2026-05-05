Leading lung health charity urging schools in Wales to be asthma aware

Nation.Cymru Team

This World Asthma Day, schools across Wales are being invited to take part in Asthma + Lung UK’s Asthma Fit programme.

Through the Clean Air Champions programme, supported by the Bupa Foundation, schools that are interested in the Asthma Fit programme will receive a free information pack containing useful and easy to follow steps for schools to improve the support they provide for children with asthma.

By becoming ‘Asthma Fit’, Asthma + Lung UK Cymru says, schools will become better equipped with the knowledge and skills to support and empower young people with asthma. Resulting in children with asthma feeling safer and more supported to take part in all school activities, with staff having a better understanding of the condition and parents feeling reassured that the school are inclusive and able to nurture their child to reach their full potential.

Over 40,000 children under the age of 16 in Wales are living with asthma.

Steps include:

Creating an asthma policy that is reviewed every year

Improve staff understanding of how asthma affects the school, including identifying a named asthma lead/s, arranging asthma training and creating a register of children with asthma

How to support every child with asthma including having a copy of their current asthma action plan at school, ensuring every child has their own reliever inhaler which is easily assessable, and staff recording when children use medication (whenever possible) and share this information with parents.

Improve understanding of asthma in the school’s community by supporting pupils to understand their asthma, using written resources or encouraging contact with their healthcare professional. Also, raising awareness of asthma by running a school assembly or promoting World Asthma Day.

Bec Miller, Policy and Public Affairs Officer Asthma + Lung UK Cymru, said:“Asthma + Lung UK Cymru is already working with 18 schools across Wales through its Clean Air Champions programme, but with over 40,000 children living with asthma, we are very keen to expand it, so even more children can benefit.

“The Asthma Fit programme shows that together, we can build an educational support network to help children live well with asthma, keeping them out of hospital and in the classroom.”

Deborah Waddell, Paediatric Respiratory Specialist Nurse, said:“Every child or young person has the right to feel safe at school. Our Asthma Fit resources are designed to help schools to understand asthma and provide the best possible support and care.

“Being Asthma Fit shows a commitment to the health and wellbeing of children and young people with asthma. It’s achievable and ensures the school is a safe, inclusive, supportive environment, where pupils are heard, understood and encouraged to reach their potential.”

For further information about how your school can become Asthma Fit, go to: Asthma Fit Schools | Asthma + Lung UK