Leading supermarket backs new programme for Welsh food producers

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 30 Welsh food and drink producers are set to take part in a new programme aimed at helping them win more business with one of the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

The initiative, launched by Asda in partnership with Food and Drink Wales and backed by the Welsh Government, was announced at the Royal Welsh Show.

The programme will run over three days between August and October, with sessions taking place at Asda’s Coryton store in Cardiff, its Chepstow distribution depot and the retailer’s headquarters in Leeds.

Participants will receive training on topics including marketing, compliance, product development, account management and logistics. They will also have the opportunity to pitch their businesses directly to senior Asda figures and receive one-to-one feedback on how they can improve their products and proposals.

The Chepstow session will focus on the practicalities of supplying a major retailer, including delivery requirements and depot operations, while the final day in Leeds will cover finance, trading and Asda’s internal systems.

Maisie McNab, Asda’s local buyer for Wales, said supporting local suppliers was vital to building a strong Welsh supply chain.

“Bringing local products to our customers and making them accessible is a key priority, and this bespoke programme is an exciting opportunity to share practical advice, helping suppliers unlock their full potential,” she said.

Businesses taking part range from established Welsh brands with long-standing supermarket listings to smaller producers looking to expand their presence on supermarket shelves.

Among those enrolled are Carmarthenshire-based Tovali Soft Drinks, South Caernarfon Creameries, makers of Dragon Cheese, Popty Conwy Bakery, Cardiff drinks company Lowes Pop and Powys soft drinks producer Radnor Hills.

Karen Davies, operations and commercial director at Tovali Soft Drinks, said the programme would help strengthen the company’s long-standing relationship with the supermarket.

Radnor Hills retail marketing manager Gwynfor Evans said the business hoped the initiative would help build closer links with Asda while supporting future growth.

Expert advice

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llyr Gruffydd said the programme would provide Welsh suppliers with “practical support, expert advice and valuable commercial insight” to help them develop their businesses and reach more customers.

He added the Welsh Government would continue to work with retailers through its National Food Strategy to help Welsh food and drink producers grow and compete in the marketplace.

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