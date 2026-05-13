Leading Welsh racist Stan Robinson is now touting himself as a defence analyst

Martin Shipton

One of Wales’ most notorious far-right activists is touting himself as a defence analyst, we can reveal.

Stan Robinson runs the racist internet channel Voice of Wales with convicted fraudster Dan Morgan. In recent years Robinson has stirred up racial hatred against asylum seekers in Llanelli, made repeated outrageous statements such as advocating that the TV journalist Adam Boulton should be castrated with a rusty blade and subjected a local journalist in Llanelli to vile harassment on the street.

He and Morgan are close associates of the serial criminal and far-right activist “Tommy Robinson”, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Respected anti-fascist organisations like Searchlight and Hope Not Hate monitor the pair’s activities, recognising them as a pernicious far-right menace.

The Muslim Council of Wales has described Robinson’s Twitter account as a “collection of hateful, bigoted and deeply worrying misinformation and conspiracies”.

He retweeted a message labelling migrants “parasites” who should be “arrested” or “shot” to “stop the invasion”.

In 2023 Robinson made an Islamophobic video in Swansea with leading figures on the British far right like Anne Marie Waters and the former BNP organiser Eddy Butler.

Robinson also made unfounded claims about Muslims being behind a major knife crime epidemic and promoted bogus claims that people from Pakistan were responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Britain.

In the July 2024 general election, Robinson stood as UKIP’s candidate in Llanelli, coming bottom of the poll with 600 votes. In December 2024 Robinson became a member of the party’s national executive committee, as well as being the party’s spokesperson for Wales. He has since left UKIP.

We can confirm that he now has a LinkedIn profile under the name Stan R where he describes himself as a Defence & Security Analyst developing something called Project Sentinel (sometimes spelled Sentanal) “for resilience”.

Bizarrely, he claims he has been operating as a Defence & Security Analyst at Voice of Wales, rather than the creator of racist bile, for which he is truly known.

He states: “With over five years as a Defence & Security Analyst at Voice of Wales, my focus centers on developing innovative solutions to modern security challenges. I lead Project Sentinel, a cutting-edge initiative inspired by the Royal Observer Corps, which leverages a mobile human sensor layer comprising winched aerostats, anomaly investigation drones, and trained volunteer observers. This project addresses critical gaps in low-altitude detection and supports both counter-UAS operations and civil resilience efforts.

“My work reflects a commitment to low-cost, scalable solutions for national defence and homeland resilience. At Voice of Wales, I also contribute to impactful journalism and public communication, amplifying underrepresented voices. Open to collaboration with defence professionals, policymakers, and resilience planners, I aim to drive meaningful advancements in counter-UAS strategies and practical emergency response frameworks.”

Modelled on the Royal Observer Corps, which had volunteers acting as air raid wardens during World War but wasn’t officially stood down until 1996, Robinson claims that the outfit he proposes could help the RAF detect enemy threats.

Rambling

In a rambling explanation of his project published on his LinkedIn page, Robinson, who claims he was a volunteer with the Royal Observer Corps from 1981 to 1991, suggests that rather than concentrating on Islamic and far-right terrorism, the UK security services should take more seriously threats from left-wing “terrorists” – such as those who broke into an Israeli-owned weapons factory in Bristol and smashed up drones likely to have been used to attack civilians in Gaza. He also expresses serious concern about the need to take more seriously the vulnerability of the Israeli Embassy in London.

A Labour Party source in Llanelli told Nation.Cymru: “Stan Robinson, who has done as much as he possibly can to stir up racial hatred, division and violence, is the last person on earth that anybody could trust with defence issues.

“In the King’s Speech the Labour Party announced it was going to take action to stem the rise of such appalling behaviour which poses a threat to ethnic minority communities. He himself has made a great play of being a veteran when he has in actual fact threatened women on the doorstep to my certain knowledge. Any normal veteran wouldn’t behave in such a fashion.

“This is just a money-making con by Voice of Wales similar to their so-called journalistic nonsense online. He and his crony Dan Morgan are propagandists and extremists, not real journalists.

“Stan Robinson has made grossly offensive comments in the past, indicating that he’s an untrustworthy and hateful individual who should not be trusted with any responsibility whatsoever.

“His comments on the Stradey Park issue in Llanelli stirred up a real hornet’s nest which caused council tax payers more than £500,000 in police bills alone.

“He’s a dangerous fantasist who has unfortunately garnered a reasonably large social media following. Anyone thinking of employing him as a defence analyst should look up the kind of material he produces to get a flavour of his appalling track record.”