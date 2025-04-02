Leaked messages show prison staff joking about violence towards inmates

Leaked messages from a Welsh prison where 17 inmates died last year show staff laughing at beating inmates and joking about self-harm.

The messages, seen by the PA news agency, show one staff member at HMP Parc, a privately-run prison in Bridgend, suggesting they will provoke an inmate into an altercation.

“Let’s push him to go tomorrow so we can drop him,” they said.

Another message said “they smashed him into the shower lol” with someone else responding “good, I hope they hurt him too”.

G4S, which runs Parc, insisted they are committed to “rooting out wrong doing” and have a zero-tolerance approach to staff behaviour that falls short.

Scrutiny

The prison has come under increased scrutiny in recent years, with 17 inmates having died at HMP Parc in 2024 – more than at any other prison that year – and the arrest of several members of staff.

In December, MPs heard contraband was being taken into the prison in “children’s nappies”, while there were “industrial specification drone drops” from organised crime gangs.

In another leaked message, an officer said: “I punched the f*** in to him after he bit me so there’s some closure (laughing emoji).

“He threw his food tray in (redacted’s) face so I dropped him.”

Another said a man who self-harmed was “daft” and needed to go “to a f****** lonnie (sic) bin”.

Arrests

South Wales Police confirmed several custody officers had been arrested following incidents at the prison, but no charges have been brought.

Four people were arrested in September on suspicion of assault and misconduct in public office but were later released.

A spokeswoman said an “additional arrest phase” took place in January 2025.

A 35-year-old man from Bridgend; 40-year-old man from Swansea; 38-year-old man from Barry; 50-year-old man from Taibach and a 23-year-old woman from Cardiff have been bailed pending further inquiries until the end of April 2025.

A 36-year-old man from Llanelli has also been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Dean Taylor said: “The investigation remains ongoing, and officers are continuing to work closely with G4S.”

A spokesperson for HMP Parc said: “Our staff are expected to treat everyone with dignity and respect and we have a zero tolerance approach to dealing with any staff behaviour that falls short of our standards.

“Of the four individuals who were arrested and released without charge by South Wales Police, three have been dismissed from the company and one remains suspended from duty pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.

“The vast majority of our staff are hardworking and honest.

“We are absolutely committed to rooting out any wrongdoing.”

