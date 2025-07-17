Leanne Wood has joined a group that says it may stand candidates against Plaid Cymru

Martin Shipton

Questions have been raised about former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood’s decision to join a recently formed “ecosocialist” group which says it may stand candidates of its own in next year’s Senedd election.

Cymru’n Codi {Cymru Rising) was formed following a conference in May 2025 that agreed on the need for a new pro-independence, anti-capitalist organisation in Wales.

Its website contains policy papers that set out how Wales should become a full-blooded independent socialist republic, with all businesses run on cooperative lines, employment law devolved to Wales and punitive measures imposed on employers who fail to comply with the new arrangements.

Earlier this week Ms Wood announced on her Facebook page: “I’ve just signed up to Cymru’n Codi. Cymru’n Codi is a grassroots socialist mudiad (movement), based on a commonly agreed policy platform, that advocates for society to be organised around the principle of pobl, planed, heddwch, or people, planet and peace – not profit.”

Welcomed

Ms Wood was welcomed to the organisation by Len Arthur, a retired Marxist academic who worked at what is now Cardiff Metropolitan University for more than three decades. He responded to Ms Wood’s message stating: “Excellent Leanne welcome to the fight for ecosocialism in Cymru! Everyone who agrees with Leanne is most welcome as well!!!!!”

But another responder, Mark Potter, wrote: “Yes, great. But shouldn’t this just be Plaid?”

Ms Wood replied to Mr Potter, stating: “Anyone in Plaid Cymru who wants to sign up to the aims are welcome, but it includes socialists who are in other organisations and none as well. It’s an attempt to create cross-party unity for socialist policies and inclusive values across Cymru, and independence.”

A political source contacted us and said: “Have you seen Leanne’s political page on Facebook? She has announced that she has joined Cymru’n Codi and shares the ‘Join us’ page. In several places in their website they mention the potential of standing their own candidates in the next Senedd election: ‘In the short term, we are focussing on the Senedd 2026 elections; to intervene through either standing candidates or supporting other candidates through agreement.’

“Their first motion of their formation includes: ‘intervene by standing candidates and/or supporting others in agreement.’

“Will the former leader of Plaid support candidates who are Cymru’n Codi candidates against Plaid candidates?

“Will this be investigated by the party considering that [the late Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas] was not allowed back in the party for supporting candidates against PC candidates?”

We asked Plaid Cymru for a statement. A party spokesperson would only say: “This is a matter for Leanne to address.”

‘United voice’

Ms Wood told us: “Cymru’n Codi is an attempt to bring together socialists and community activists to offer a positive, pro-independence, pro-environment platform, a united voice critical of governments and a space where like-minded people can work on common projects like anti-racism / anti-fascism and for policies which will help those who are economically struggling.

“It is not a registered political party.

“I am still a member of Plaid Cymru, as I have been for 34 years. I will not support candidates standing against the party.

“The people behind Cymru’n Codi have not yet taken a decision as to how Cymru’n Codi will interact with candidates and parties and will be discussing these and many other issues in a conference planned for the autumn. I hope to be able to influence these decisions as a member. If the organisation decides to form a new party, I will withdraw my membership.

“I am of the view that there is a real need for community organising outside of political parties, for raising awareness of politics and how decisions are made and for consideration as to how a movement of like-minded community builders can force political change and social justice in between elections.

“A series of policy discussions are already taking place, papers are being published and I would like to see socialist candidates in various parties to be asked to support and campaign for these commonly agreed positions.”

Adam Price

Ms Wood was a member of what began as the National Assembly and became the Senedd from 2003 until 2021, when she lost her Rhondda seat to Labour.

She led Plaid Cymru from 2012 to 2018, when she was defeated in a leadership election by Adam Price.

Earlier this year she surprised many by saying she would not be seeking selection as a candidate in next year’s Senedd election.

Instead she has joined forces with former Cynon Valley Labour MP Beth Winter, speaking at grassroots public meetings where they warn about the dangers of the far right.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

