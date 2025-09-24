Learner drivers warned about fake offers of tests and driving lessons

Learner drivers are being warned about fake tests and driving lesson offers, after a bank recorded a jump in people losing money to the scams.

TSB said it recorded a 211% jump in total fraud losses to this type of fraud, following its analysis of fraud cases related to driving lesson and driving test scams between January and August 2025, compared with the same months in 2024.

The bank suggested that driving test backlogs could be helping to fuel scams as learners try to secure or fast-track a test.

The average loss for a scammed learner driver is £244, TSB said.

One scam saw someone pay £500 for 20 lessons up-front only for contact to dry up once the payment was made.

Driving test

Another customer responded to a post promising a fast-tracked driving test and tried to pay £100, which TSB blocked and confirmed was fraudulent.

Fake DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) websites have also been created, with several customers paying for a test, only to be blocked once the payment was made, the bank said.

Alex Robinson, head of fraud analytics, TSB, said: “Fraudsters have really upped their attempts to target learner drivers – with offers of driving lessons and fast-tracked tests that simply don’t exist.

“Almost all of these scams start from social media platforms – so we’d advise only paying for a service if you can verify it first, and stick to official routes when booking your exam. Don’t let a fraudster put the brakes on learning to drive.”

Growing problem

A DVSA spokesperson said: “TSB’s data shows that there is a serious and growing problem with this type of fraud.

“These accounts and sites are recognised scams that attempt to obtain payment or personal information and are not connected to DVSA.

“We take all allegations about test fraud extremely seriously and fully investigate reports of any individuals who attempt to circumvent the testing process.

“We urge people to report any suspicious social media accounts offering driving services to the relevant social media network.”

Here are some tips from TSB for avoiding scams:

1. Verify the seller and service before exchanging funds and do not let desperation to get your licence push you into unofficial routes.

2. Popular messaging services are being used to target people with scams. Watch out for messages claiming to be from official organisations, or offering “fast-tracked” tests.

3. Always check a website is the official website as fraudsters can make very believable versions.