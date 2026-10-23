Learner from Gloucester returns to Aberystwyth for Welsh degree

Nation Cymru staff

A learner who first began learning Welsh as an 18-year-old student at Aberystwyth University in 1977, has returned 50 years later to study a degree in the language, having developed his skills with the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Mike Davies, originally from Gloucester and currently living in Fishguard, Pembrokeshire, will move to Aberystwyth in the new year to fully immerse himself in the Welsh-speaking community while completing his six-year part-time degree.

Mike’s great-grandfather, Abel Christmas Davies, was a student at Aberystwyth in the early days of the university and won a rugby cap playing for Wales in 1889. Although Mike grew up in Gloucestershire, he was always aware of the Welsh language and his family heritage.

Mike retired to Pembrokeshire eight years ago and made a commitment to master the Welsh language. More recently, he has attended an intensive summer course with Learn Welsh Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire, which is run by Aberystwyth University on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

He also recently gained the Welsh Language Skills Certificate from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

“Growing up in Gloucestershire, I could often hear Welsh Language radio, and I remember my dad telling me that the language was part of my inheritance. Therefore, the language and my family roots were always at the back of my mind,” says Mike.

“When I went to Aberystwyth in 1977 to study chemistry, I started learning Welsh in evening classes. After moving to Fishguard, I knew I had to give learning Welsh another serious go.’’

Today, Welsh is a central part of Mike’s life. He says that he has had the privilege and pleasure of reading some of the most famous Welsh novels, and enjoys listening to the many programmes on BBC Radio Cymru, for example Aled Hughes’ programme, Llwyfan and Galwad Cynnar.

He also writes regularly and has recently completed an article for the bilingual magazine, Natur Cymru. In his spare time, he’s a trustee for the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales volunteers on Skomer Island.

Mike added: “Moving back to Aberystwyth and studying for a degree in Welsh feels like everything has come full circle.

“Learn Welsh courses gave me the confidence to use the language every day. It proves it’s never too late to pick up the language and make it part of your future.

“I would like to thank all the very skilled tutors and friends who have supported my learning journey.’’

The National Centre for Learning Welsh leads the Learn Welsh sector. Its main aim is to create Welsh speakers who enjoy using the language by providing a national strategy and Welsh language learning services.

The Centre leads programmes for communities, workplaces, specific sectors such as Health and Care and the Education Workforce, as well as for young people and families. Find out more here.

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