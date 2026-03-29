Learners shine in landmark year at Skills Competition Wales

A college has delivered a record-breaking performance at Skills Competition Wales, securing 19 medals and 49 accolades in a landmark year for the institution.

Based in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi, Coleg Cambria learners achieved five gold, five silver and nine bronze medals, alongside 28 highly commended recognitions and two ‘Best in Region’ titles.

The ceremony took place at Rhyl Pavilion Theatre following a series of skills contests held across the country throughout February.

The 2026 Skills Competition Wales programme featured 65 disciplines spanning engineering, construction, digital technologies, hospitality and health, as part of the Welsh Government-funded Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales initiative.

A total of 132 Coleg Cambria learners took part. Gold medallists were Aiden Hendry (Aeronautical Engineering), Joseph Shone (CNC Milling), Dylan Morris (Enterprise), Matthew Bolland (Construction Metalwork) and Evie McManus (Beauty Therapy Practitioner – Body).

Robert Jones, Skills Competition Wales Lead at Coleg Cambria, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our learners who took part this year. Achieving results like this is a testament to their dedication, resilience and willingness to push themselves.

“These events require not only technical excellence but the confidence to perform under pressure, and our learners continue to rise to that challenge.”

He added: “Skills Competition Wales provides an important platform for developing industry-ready talent. It allows learners to test themselves against the best while building the confidence and employability skills needed for their future careers.”

This success follows a major aerospace engineering pressure test event at the college’s Deeside site, designed to mirror real-world industry conditions.

Led by Caleb Maxfield, Jamie Mapp-Jones and Jamie Cartwright, around 100 aeronautical engineering apprentices, many employed by Airbus in Broughton, took part in high-pressure, skills-based challenges.

The initiative, endorsed by WorldSkills UK, included sheet metal fabrication, electrical loom builds and a team-based aircraft inspection on an Airbus A319 wing, all completed against the clock and to industry standards.

Caleb added: “Experiences like the aerospace pressure test are invaluable in sharpening learners’ abilities. They ensure our students are not only ready for the workplace but fully prepared to succeed on national and international stages.”

Top-performing learners may now progress to the WorldSkills UK National Finals, with the opportunity to represent Wales at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

For more information about Skills Competition Wales and upcoming events, visit the website or follow @ISEinWales on Instagram.