Leaseholders worried about fire safety works wait

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

Leaseholders living in Cardiff high rise flats that still need essential fire-safety work done to them are worried about the amount of time it is taking for developers to get started.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that a works contract to rectify a number of fire safety and non-fire safety defects at the Celestia apartments complex in Cardiff Bay was supposed to be signed earlier this month.

However, leaseholders have accused the developer behind the apartments, Barratt Redrow, of continuing to add clauses to the contract which is preventing it from being signed.

The company is one of the major developers in Wales that has signed the Welsh Government’s building safety pact and has said it is prepared to carry out and pay for works to address fire safety and non-fire safety external façade defects.

Information shared with leaseholders by Celestia Management Company Limited (CMCL) updating them on progress to put their homes right shows that a works contract was expected to be signed in March.