Left wing candidate wins Senedd selection in new super-constituency

Martin Shipton

Party members in the combined constituency of Gwynedd Maldwyn have selected local socialist candidate Ian Parry to top the Welsh Labour list.

Mr Parry, 30, is from Llanymynech and serves as both Chair of Carreghofa Community Council and Community Governor of Ysgol Carreghofa. He has been a member of the Labour Party since 2015 and previously worked in the financial sector.

A grassroots member of the Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Constituency Labour Party (CLP), Mr Parry has served as its secretary since 2023 and more recently has worked as a Senior Caseworker for Member of Parliament Steve Witherden, himself elected in the July 2024 General Election.

Building on Steve Witherden MP’s reputation as an outspoken leftwinger and constituency-first MP, Mr Parry ran a progressive campaign winning the backing of grassroots members, promising a new devolutionary settlement, a rural development fund, the renewal of internal party democracy, more social housing, and an expansion of Welsh language learning.

Superconstituency

The new Gwynedd Maldwyn superconstituency covers Montgomeryshire, Gwynedd, and parts of south and west Wrexham, creating a deeply rural seat that stretches from the tip of the Llŷn down to Llanidloes.

In second place on the selection list came Dawn McGuinness, who was barred from standing from the Bangor Aberconwy Westminster seat last year due to historic support for Jeremy Corbyn, and in third place came Steffan Chambers, social worker and secretary of Dwyfor Meirionnydd CLP.

The nature of the new electoral system makes it highly unlikely Welsh Labour will secure more than one seat from the six-member constituency.

With current polling showing Welsh Labour crashing to third place in 2026, the future direction of the party will likely be dependent on the political makeup of a much smaller number of successful candidates.

Ian Parry said: “I am honoured to be backed by the Welsh Labour members of Gwynedd Maldwyn and will be standing proudly alongside my fellow candidates as we work to build a progressive, socialist future across Mid and North Wales.

“My campaign will demand a fair deal for working families, a new devolutionary settlement for Wales, and that our rural regions are heard and respected.”

Meanwhile former Bridgend council leader Huw David has won a ballot of party members in the new super-constituency of Pen-y-bont Morgannwg, covering the adjacent Westminster seats of Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan.

Cllr David will have second spot on the Pen-y-bont closed list behind sitting Bridgend MS Sarah Murphy, who under party rules as an incumbent did not have to participate in the members’ ballot.