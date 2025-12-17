Legacy scheme for large-scale energy projects backed

Senior councillors have backed proposals for large-scale energy projects approved by the Welsh Government to leave a lasting legacy for local communities.

Powys council’s cabinet has backed calls for national energy infrastructure schemes in the county to deliver not only standard community benefit funds, but also a five per cent profit share to support local priorities for the lifetime of each project.

Councillors says the move is intended to ensure a fairer return for communities hosting major renewable developments, as the county faces an unprecedented number of proposals for onshore energy schemes.

The council’s Regional Energy Plan sets out ambitions for a low-carbon transition that tackles fuel poverty, boosts local jobs and investment, and increases community and public ownership of energy assets. However, councillors say current proposals from developers and government fall short of those principles.

Under the new approach, Cabinet is calling for a voluntary scheme in which all large-scale energy projects of 10 megawatts or more seeking approval in Powys would commit to a minimum five per cent local profit share, in addition to existing community benefit arrangements.

Council leader Cllr Jake Berriman said Powys was facing “an unprecedented scale of proposed energy development”, with 16 Developments of National Significance (DNS) currently in the planning pipeline.

“If all were approved, communities could face up to 306 wind turbines, with the potential to power around two million homes – but none of those homes would be in Powys,” he said.

“The scale and concentration of these projects is raising serious concerns for local residents, particularly when our communities cannot directly access the energy being generated here due to national grid constraints.”

Consultee

While Powys County Council is a statutory consultee on major energy applications, decisions are made by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), not the local authority.

The council has previously called on the Welsh Government to pause its open invitation for major onshore wind developments in Powys, citing cumulative impacts, pressure on landscapes and communities, and a lack of grid capacity.

Cllr Berriman stressed that the council was not opposed to renewable energy, but wanted stronger guarantees that communities would see long-term benefits if schemes were approved.

“Should future applications be given the go-ahead, we believe a five per cent profit share and improved governance of community benefit funds would help ensure a tangible legacy across all of Powys,” he said.