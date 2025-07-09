Legal action considered to improve section of Wales Coastal Path

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A council is to consider a legal enforcement order to create a new footpath to move a section of the Wales Coastal Path closer to the sea.

Cyngor Gwynedd is proposing a new 2.63km route in the community of Llanystumdwy bringing a section of the popular walking route closer to the shore.

The existing path is currently diverted away from the coast and follows the pavement for 5.3km alongside the busy A4987.

The new path would run on the landward side of the railway line in the coastal area around Afonwen Farm, and Glanllynnau Farm, before following a track underneath the railway line to Tŷ’n Morfa, near Chwilog.

If the council establishes a need for the scheme, and the order is approved, it would “secure legal rights” for the public to access on foot the area between Afonwen and a footpath network around Tŷ’n Morfa.

Path Creation Order

The council says it has failed to win agreement with landowners, so must now consider whether to formulate a Path Creation Order, under section 26, of the Highways Act 1980.

The proposed links the existing public footpath ’54’ in Llanystumdwy and an unclassified road, described as ‘the road from the A497 Afonwen roundabout to the south towards the railway’.

The report states “…effort was made to secure a voluntary agreement, but unfortunately it must be reported that those efforts were unsuccessful.

“If the plan is to be realised, a S26 Order procedure, i.e. creation through enforcement, must be considered.

It notes “…the new footpath would offer a major improvement to the Coast Path in the area”.

The coastal path in Gwynedd is 180 miles long and forms part of the 870mile All Wales Coastal Path project.

Support

Support for the scheme has come from the community council, Natural Resources Wales, and local member, Cllr Rhys Tudor, who said it was a “step forward” and would get the path “away from the main road and closer to the coast”.

The planning report says: “Creating an unbroken footpath that follows the coast would significantly add to the standard of the Coast Path in Gwynedd and a great improvement on the current line that runs parallel to the busy A4987 road, which is a short but substantial diversion from the coastline.

The council will discuss the matter at its planning meeting on Monday, July 14.

Members will be asked to consider a recommendation that the “council approves the proposal to create the Section 26 Creation Order, and that it is submitted to the Planning and Environment Decision Wales (PEDW)for a decision, should the council receive an objection to the order that

cannot be resolved”.

The council must establish to what degree the footpath or bridleway would “add to the facility or enjoyment ” of a substantial proportion of the public or

residents in the area and what impact its creation would have on the rights of people who have an interest in the land”.

The report added: “This is the only section that does not follow the Coast and uses a busy road, in a proposed unbroken section of footpath between Llanbedr near Harlech and Porth Neigwl near Abersoch, which is approximately 50km or 32 miles”

“The footpath will be a resource for communities within local area, including Pwllheli, Abererch, Chwilog, Llanystumdwy, Criccieth, as well as the wider area of Llŷn , Eifionydd, and across Gwynedd”.

