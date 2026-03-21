Legal challenge to block ban on greyhound racing in Wales fails

Campaigners have welcomed the defeat of a legal challenge in the High Court of Wales’planned ban on greyhound racing.

Judges ruled that the Welsh Government acted lawfully in bringing forward the legislation, rejecting claims from the greyhound racing industry that ministers had failed to carry out a proper consultation before introducing the Bill.

The case, brought by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, centred on whether ministers were legally required to consult before deciding to legislate for a ban. However, the court found that introducing a Bill is part of the Senedd’s law-making process and not subject to the same consultation duties as government policy decisions.

In its judgment, the court said there was “no basis” for imposing a legal duty to consult before legislation is introduced, noting that scrutiny instead takes place through the Senedd’s legislative process itself .

The ruling means the Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill – which has already passed the Senedd – can now move forward towards becoming law.

Campaigners welcomed the decision, describing it as a significant moment for animal welfare in Wales.

A spokesperson for the Cut the Chase coalition said: “This is a hugely welcome judgement, which gives the go ahead to legislation which was introduced following robust consultation, and was backed by a clear evidence base.

“Welsh Government action followed tens of thousands of people signing a petition supporting the phasing out of greyhound racing. A clear majority of Senedd Members then voted in favour of the legislation this week, and clearly this judgement is the right result.

“Greyhound racing is inherently dangerous for the dogs involved. The industry’s own data highlights the risks to the dogs’ welfare – and continuing with such levels of suffering, purely for the purpose of entertainment, would be simply unacceptable.

“In legislating, Wales has joined a growing list of countries across the world to have taken action, and the collapse of the judicial challenge means we can now look forward to a future where this needless risk to greyhounds is consigned to the history books.”

However, the industry body behind the legal challenge said serious concerns remained about the process behind the legislation.

Greyhound Board of Great Britain chief executive Mark Bird said: “This judgement appears to come down to arguments of a purely academic nature.

“But what remains clear from the evidence presented is just how many questions remain about ethical and legislative standards, which fall far short of what we should expect of our lawmakers in this case.

“Ministers went against officials’ advice, which told them they did not have sufficient evidence or consultation to justify a ban.

“Ministers likewise ignored their own colleagues when two cross-party Committees slammed the process, with a whipped vote to push it through the Senedd.

“This Bill process was an unmerited attack on a welfare-driven, well-regulated sport in Wales and will only destroy family-run businesses and desperately needed jobs in service of animal rights activists.”

Continue to fight

Mr Bird added that the organisation was “exploring every option available to us to continue to fight this legislation, including our right to Appeal.”

The Bill, passed by the Senedd earlier this week, will ban greyhound racing in Wales following a phased transition period between April 2027 and April 2030. Ministers say the delay will allow the industry to wind down, while strengthening rehoming arrangements for retired dogs.

The Welsh Government has argued the legislation reflects a clear policy choice that the risks of injury and death associated with racing can no longer be justified.