Legendary 80s artist announces return to Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

A legendary 80s singer and former frontman has announced he will return to Wales for the first time in over a decade on his winter 2026 tour.

Morrissey, best known for his role as lead singer of the Smiths, will play Cardiff’s Utilita Arena in December as part of the world tour for his fourteenth album, Make-Up Is a Lie.

The Utilita, the second date on the tour, will be one of just five UK venues to host Morrissey, alongside Brighton Centre, Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, Glasgow OVO Hydro, and Leeds First Direct Bank Arena.

The last time Morrissey made the trip to Wales was for a show at the Utilita, then the Motorpoint Arena, in 2015 while touring for his album World Peace Is None Of Your Business.

Morrissey began his career in Manchester’s punk scene as frontman of The Nosebleeds, although he has since disputed this.

In 1982, he formed The Smiths with guitarist Johnny Marr and the band went on to become one of the most influential acts in British indie music.

The band released four studio albums, The Smiths, Meat is Murder, which reached No. 1 on the UK’s official album chart, The Queen is Dead, and Strangeways Here We Come.

Their iconic singles, This Charming Man, Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, How Soon Is Now?, and Bigmouth Strikes Again, as well as several others, made it to No. 1 on the UK’s Indie Chart.

The band split in 1987 just before the release of Strangeways Here We Come due to personal differences between Morrissey and Marr.

Morrissey then released his first solo album, Viva Hate, in 1988, starting a string of 15 solo releases that would make it into the top ten in the UK charts.

Though widely regarded as one of the greatest lyricists of all time, Morrissey has long been a controversial figure, making several comments deemed racist, misogynistic, and homophobic, which some have said go against the ideals touted in early Smiths lyrics.

Recently, regarding his live shows, the artist has had to cancel appearances for illness and “sleep deprivation” which led, according to NME, to “widespread ridicule” including from the Spanish Embassy in the UK.

Morrissey will play Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on 10 December 2026. Presale sign up is now open with early-access tickets on sale from 9am on 20 May. General tickets will be available from 9am on 22 May through Ticketmaster.