Legendary musician and cultural activist from Somaliland to perform in Wales

A legendary singer from Somaliland is set to perform in Wales this month in a highly anticipated concert.

Sahra Halgan is an iconic artist from Somaliland, a country in the Horn of Africa that has been independent since 1991 but remains unrecognised by the international community.

One of the country’s most beloved performers, Sahra will perform at The Welfare Ystradgynlais on Saturday 31 August at 8pm

Fighter

During the 1980s conflict against the dictatorship of Siad Barré in Somalia, Sahra earned the nickname “Halgan,” meaning “fighter,” as her music became an anthem for her people, offering hope and resilience.

Her uplifting yet reverent music, filled with soul, courage, and love, has become deeply embedded in the heart of Somaliland.

Exiled to France after the war, Sahra started her group in Lyon with Aymeric Krol, Maël Salètes, and Régis Monte.

Their ensemble brings the principles behind Sahra’s music to life, creating a sound that moves people through their bodies with influences of Afrobeat, Tuareg, and Ethio-jazz. This raw and minimalist sound has captivated audiences across Europe and the Somali diaspora, leading to performances at prestigious festivals such as the Transmusicales de Rennes in 2019.

Preserve Culture

In 2013, Sahra returned to Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, to establish ‘Hiddo Dhawr’ (‘Preserve Culture’), a venue dedicated to live music and poetry.

Her third album, also named ‘Hiddo Dhawr,’ is the result of a sincere quest to elevate her important voice, expand its sonic landscape, and share it with a wider audience.

The album blends traditional Somali poetry, festive songs, love ballads, and political anthems with contemporary sounds, creating a unique and powerful musical experience.

This is a unique opportunity to experience the powerful and moving performance of Sahra Halgan, whose music resonates with the history, joys, and sorrows of her people.

The Welfare Ystradgynlais invites you to join them for an evening that celebrates the resilience and beauty of Somali culture through music.

Tickets for the performance on 31 Aug are available now from the venue’s website https://thewelfare.co.uk/ Shows/sahra-halgan/, in person, or by telephone on 01639 843163.

Audiences at The Welfare can take advantage of their ‘pay what you can’ tiered pricing structure; no proof of concession is needed. Customers choose which of the available prices best suits their budget.

