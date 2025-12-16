Legendary Welsh estate up for sale with £15m price tag

A historic farming estate in north Wales totalling 3,784 acres is up for sale with a guide price of £15,000,000.

The Nannau Estate in Dolgellau, Gwynedd sits in the hills above the Afon Mawddach, with land including mature woodland, pasture, ffrid and hill grazing, interspersed with streams and encompassing the Foel Offrwm and Rhobel Fawr mountains.

Nannau is aptly named as the Welsh for “the place of many streams”, with a view of Cadair Idris and the surrounding Eryri National Park from the estate.

Three quarters of the total estate (2,837 acres) is an in-hand farming and forestry enterprise, while the remainder includes lodges and cottages, three of which are currently operated as holiday lets.

Savills, the estate agents responsible for Nannau’s sale, note that these cottages present an opportunity to incorporate an eco-tourism business, with the estate as a centre for outdoor pursuits such as hiking, fishing, stalking and shooting.

There are also three let farms on the estate, and several traditional buildings.

Savills wrote: “The natural capital assets provide significant potential to undertake a range of environmental projects including woodland creation and peatland restoration, as well as many biodiversity enhancement projects.

“Its rural location affords the desirable combination of peace and privacy.

“The owners of Nannau have carefully managed the residential, agricultural and forestry assets. The estate, which already provides excellent temporary accommodation for owners, also offers several options to develop an impressive main residence.”

Though rural, the estate’s location near Dolgellau provides links to the A470, which connects north Wales to Cardiff. There is further national connectivity via the M56.

Although only the land is up for sale, Nannau was also the site of an iconic mansion owned by the Nanney (Nannau) family, direct descendants of the Kings of Powys.

In 1795, the family’s descendants replaced the mansion with an existing home co-designed by Joseph Bromfield. It is thought the estate reached 12,000 acres during this period

The head of the family, once carrying the title the Lord of Nannau, traditionally also held the post of Sheriff of Merionethshire. Between the 16th and 20th centuries, nine Nannau patriarchs served as sheriffs.

By the mid-20th century, however, the estate was deemed “wrecked” with vast amounts of land sold off by new owners. Additionally, some of the mansion was demolished, and by 2020 the lead from the roof had been stolen.

Although both the national park authority and Cadw have acknowledged the need for intervention, no action has yet been taken to preserve the hall and the roof remains uncovered.

The estate is also home to three iron age hillforts on Moel Offrwm and Foel Faner, overlooking Llyn Cynwch, as well as the remains of four medieval rabbit mounds cared for by the Cymer Abbey monks, and a mythological haunted oak.

Nannau’s oak trees are believed to be at least 300 years old, with the haunted oak named Derwen Ceubren yr Ellyll (the Hollow Oak of the Demon). With a circumference of 27 feet 6 inches, it was struck by lightning in 1813 and was the deathbed of Hywel Sele.

Both Thomas Pennant in the book Tours of Wales, and Walter Scott in his 1808 work Marmion added to the tree’s infamy.

