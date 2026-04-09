Legislation to allow ‘right to try’ work for benefit claimants

A central part of the UK Government’s welfare reforms have inched a step closer after ministers laid new legislation that will allow disability claimants to work without the fear of losing their benefits.

The Department for Work and Pensions said it had introduced amendments to existing laws on Thursday for the changes that will come into effect at the end of April.

The so-called “Right to Try” has been central to the Government’s welfare reforms, which it says will stop people being “trapped on benefits”.

The department says it will invest £3.5 billion in employment support by the end of the decade.

It means employment will not automatically trigger a benefits reassessment for claimants who are on employment and support allowance (ESA), personal independence payment (Pip) and the health element of universal credit in England, Wales and Scotland.

The changes come after the Government consulted with disabled people and organisations on groups called collaboration committees.

It also includes a guarantee that people looking to volunteer will be able to do so without fear of benefit reassessment.

The move was called a “positive and practical step” by the head of Mental Health UK.

Work and pensions minister Sir Stephen Timms said: “Giving sick and disabled people legal protection to try work without fear is vital for their futures and for growing our economy.

“It’s part of the work we’re doing to bear down on the cost of living and boost living standards for sick or disabled people in every corner of the country.

“With 2.8 million people out of work due to long-term sickness, we’re removing the barriers that have held people back for too long.”

Chief executive of Mental Health UK Brian Dow said: “People often tell us that fear of reassessment, or even losing essential support if things don’t work out, is a significant barrier to taking those first steps back into work.

“The Right to Try is a positive and practical step that will ensure people have a safety net when exploring opportunities for work or volunteering.

“This welcome initiative will ensure people are more supported and help them to build confidence, skills and connection at a pace that supports their recovery to better mental health.”