Leicestershire man charged following theft of valuable artefact from Welsh castle

A man from Leicestershire has been charged with the theft of a high value candelabra from a Welsh castle.

South Wales Police launched an appeal on April 8 this year after a valuable artefact was stolen from Cyfarthfa Castle Museum in Merthyr Tydfil.

Eyewitnesses said the castle was full of year 5 primary children at the time – with many “terrified” at what was going on.

Neighbourhood Inspector Meirion Collings described the incident as an “awful experience” for visitors to the museum to experience,

Officers later released images of a man wearing a blue jacket and hat along with an image of the stolen candelabra.

Charged

In a statement published online today (June 23), the force said a 31 year old man from Bagworth near Leicester had been charged.

A spokesperson said: “Tyson Whilser from Barlestone Road, Bagworth, Leicestershire, appeared in Peterlee Magistrates Court on Friday June 20 and was charged with theft, receiving stolen goods and criminal damage.

“He has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear in Teeside Magistrates Court tomorrow, Tuesday June 24.”

Fine art

Built in 1825, Cyfarthfa Castle was home to Ironmaster William Crawshay II – who was once one of the most influential men in Wales.

The castellated mansion is now a museum and art gallery which is open to the public all year round.

The building holds an eclectic collection of artefacts, including the world’s first steam whistle, items from Ancient Egypt and Roman Britain, and a significant collection of fine art, sculpture, and ceramics.

