‘Lengthy discussions’ over future of city’s historic hotel

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

The future of a historic hotel has been under “lengthy discussions” between its owners and a city council.

The Westgate Hotel, in Newport City Centre, is a privately-owned listed building where in 1839 Chartist demonstrators clashed with the authorities over voting rights.

In more recent years, the future of the hotel has been uncertain, and last year the council prepared to serve an urgent works notice on the building to prevent water damage.

Cllr David Fouweather called the Westgate “a powerful symbol of democracy and working-class struggle in Wales”.

“Without question an important part of Newport’s great history and heritage,” he told colleagues at a council meeting on Tuesday.

“I don’t disagree the hotel is an important part of the city’s heritage, and we would all love to see it brought back into use,” said Cllr James Clarke, the cabinet member for regeneration.

But he explained the building “needs significant investment” and is “regularly assessed” by council planning officers.

The 2024 urgent works were completed without the council serving notice, and Cllr Clarke said “enforcement action cannot be used to secure the reuse of the building, nor fundamental renovation”.

He said the council had included the Westgate as an “important part” of its new placemaking plan, which sets out proposals to attract visitors and investment over the next 15 years.

“I can confirm we have been in lengthy discussions over recent months with the freeholder and the leaseholder of the building regarding future plans,” he added. “I am expecting to continue these discussions into the new year.”

Cllr Fouweather also asked whether the council would “invest heavily” in the city centre, noting a £3 million project in Swansea’s Wind Street.

That project “included things I think our city misses out on – decent granite paving, new open green spaces, a general upgrade to the street furniture”, he told Cllr Clarke.

“Some of the things you’ve done are great and I know your heart is in what you’re doing. But sometimes just dressing shops up with some fancy wrapping paper or having a couple of buskers doesn’t make that much difference.

“What we really need to have is more investment in the city centre itself, in the street furniture.”

Cllr Clarke said the council “will progress” beyond the initial stages of the placemaking plan it adopted six months ago, and called regeneration “a priority”.

“In the city centre today, commercial occupancy is at its highest level in a decade, which has strong footfall driven by a year-round calendar of quality events,” he said, adding: “I would suggest we are bucking a national trend.”

Responding to Cllr Fouweather’s call to “invest heavily”, Cllr Clarke said: “I think we’ve been quick to forget the multimillion-pound developments which have been undertaken or are in development in Newport at this moment.”

He said these include the indoor market which “put Newport on the map and draws people from far and wide”, and the proposed new Coleg Gwent campus, which “will bring thousands more into the city every day”.

“What I can say is Newport is listening”, said Cllr Clarke, but warned regeneration “isn’t quick, it isn’t easy and it isn’t cheap”.

Following the meeting, Michael Enea, a Conservative campaigner in Newport, said he had “long campaigned for big improvements in our city centre” such as new paving and open spaces, and was “encouraged” by the cabinet member’s statement.

“Politics aside, we all want the best for Newport,” he added. “I hope the council really steps up a gear now in terms of regenerating the city centre and takes action.”