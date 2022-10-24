Less than a week left for up to 300% second homes council tax consultation

There is less than a week for the public to give their views on proposals which could see second homes pay up to 300% council tax in Gwynedd.

Members of the public have until 28 October to have their say on options to further increase the council tax premium on second homes and long-term empty properties in Gwynedd.

Since 1 April 2021, owners of second homes and long-term empty properties in Gwynedd have been paying a premium of 100%, and 50% between 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2021.

A public consultation was recently launched on how Cyngor Gwynedd should respond to the legislative change that allows councils to further increase the council tax premium on second homes and long-term empty properties.

Gwynedd Council’s Finance Cabinet Member Councillor Ioan Thomas said: “I would like to thank everyone who have taken a few minutes to make their views known on this important issue. If you have not already taken part, you have until 28 October to fill in the questionnaire and I would encourage you to do so.

“Cyngor Gwynedd has been charging a council tax premium on second homes and long-term empty properties since 2018, and are investing the money raised in schemes to provide affordable and suitable homes for local people.

“We now have the right to further increase the premium to up to 300%, following a change in national legislation.

“We are eager to hear the views of the public to ensure that every councillor has all the relevant information – including feedback from the public on the possible impact any change may have on the county’s communities – before they vote on the matter in the full meeting of the council on 1 December.

“So, if you have not already filled in the questionnaire, and you have a view on the matter, then please grab this opportunity before the consultation closes.”

Legislation change

The exercise follows a change in legislation in March 2022 when the Welsh Government gave the power to local authorities to increase the council tax premium to up to 300%, from 1 April 2023.

Paper copies of the consultation are available at your local library or at Siop Gwynedd in the Council’s offices at Caernarfon, Dolgellau and Pwllheli.

Please remember to leave enough time to return the questionnaire by the 28 October deadline.

You can also phone 01286 682682 to request a papur copy of the questionnaire by post. Remember to allow plenty of time for the questionnaire to reach you by post and for you to be able to return it by 28 October, taking into account any industrial action that could affect the post service.

