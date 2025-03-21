Lessons not learned from Covid five years on from lockdown, campaigners say

The UK is less prepared for another pandemic than it was pre-Covid because “lessons have not been learnt” five years on, campaigners have warned.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) came together with bereaved families and campaigners from Keep the NHS Public on Friday in a protest at the National Covid Memorial Wall in south London, marking the fifth anniversary of the first Covid lockdown.

Ahead of the Chancellor’s spring statement next week, the campaigners warned years of austerity made the UK dangerously underprepared for Covid-19 and that any additional spending cuts would leave the country even more vulnerable to the next pandemic.

“Neglect”

Dr Tony O’Sullivan, co-chair of Keep Our NHS Public, said the Covid inquiry has demonstrated: “Lessons have not been learnt. We cannot afford to neglect our public health protective system. We cannot afford to neglect our NHS.” Matt Fowler, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, whose father Ian died in 2020, said: “The legacy of the previous government is that there was no action. With the change of government, we were told that it would be different. “Sadly in the time that we have seen so far, that has not come to fruition. “The Government have read and accepted our recommendations and have been vocally supportive. However, actions speak louder than words.”

“Nowhere near prepared”

BMA chair of council Professor Phil Banfield said: “After decades of neglect, this Government needs to invest in the NHS and public health services – and most importantly the workforce. We are in a worse position than it was before the pandemic. “It’s not a question of whether there will be another health emergency, but when, and right now we are nowhere near prepared to handle it.” It comes amid the ongoing UK Covid-19 Inquiry which is examining the UK’s response to and impact of the pandemic to learn lessons for the future.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

