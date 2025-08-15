Letters expose schism between UK and Welsh governments over Crown Estate

Martin Shipton

YesCymru has highlighted the stark contrast between the UK Government and Welsh Government positions on transferring control of the Crown Estate to Wales, following two letters received just a week apart.

Last week, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens wrote to the pro-independence group on behalf of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, confirming Westminster’s refusal to transfer the Crown Estate to Wales. In her letter, Ms Stevens argued that such a move would “risk market fragmentation,” cause “complications” over shared sea boundaries, and could result in Wales losing access to investment generated from England. She stated plainly: “This government… does not support the devolution of the Crown Estate in Wales.”

‘Galvanising’

In sharp contrast, a letter received this week from First Minister Eluned Morgan warmly welcomed YesCymru’s campaign, praising its success in “galvanising widespread support” and confirming the Welsh Government’s commitment to securing control of the Crown Estate. She wrote: “It is important that the Welsh Government have the powers to pursue net zero in a way that retains wealth in Wales, and management of Crown Estate assets would greatly contribute to this goal.”

YesCymru Chair Phyl Griffiths said: “These letters reveal exactly where decisions about Wales are really being made – and it’s not in Wales. The Welsh Government understands that control over our natural resources is key to our economic future, but Westminster’s answer is simply ‘no’. This is why our campaign will only intensify until the Crown Estate is transferred to Wales.”

YesCymru has led the national campaign for transferring the Crown Estate to Wales, securing the backing of all 22 Welsh councils and gaining widespread public support.

‘Farce’

YesCymru Director Rob Hughes added: “It’s a farce that YesCymru has to act as a go-between to get clarity on the Crown Estate. Why are the Welsh and UK Governments not talking directly to each other about Wales’ resources? This back-and-forth through us only highlights how little say Wales has in decisions that should be made here at home. Until we have independence, we will remain at the mercy of a system where Westminster holds the power and Wales gets the leftovers.

“This clear clash between Cardiff’s ambitions and Westminster’s control highlights the reality that, under the current system, Wales cannot decide its own future – and underlines why full independence is the only way to ensure decisions about Wales are made in Wales.”

YesCymru went on to produce a table that provides direct comparisons between the responses of Jo Stevens, for the UK Government, and Eluned Morgan, for the Welsh Government, showing Westminster Government’s opposition and the Senedd Government’s support for devolving the Crown Estate to Wales.

Position on Devolution

UK Government – Jo Stevens

Against – “This government… does not support the devolution of the Crown Estate in Wales.”

Welsh Government – Eluned Morgan

For – “Our Programme for Government includes a commitment to pursue the devolution of the Crown Estate… and we continue to make that case.”

Reasoning

UK Government – Jo Stevens

Argues devolution would cause “market fragmentation, complicate existing processes, and delay further development offshore.” Warns Wales would “lose access to Crown Estate investment that comes from its revenues in England” and might see block grant reductions.

Welsh Government – Eluned Morgan

States devolution would “greatly contribute” to achieving net zero and “retain wealth in Wales.” Cites the Independent Commission’s recommendation for devolution and reform.

Tone towards campaign

UK Government – Jo Stevens

Neutral-bordering-negative. Acknowledges letter but offers no endorsement: “I hope this information proves useful to you.”

Welsh Government – Eluned Morgan

Warm and supportive: “We welcome the campaign and its actions to date in galvanising widespread support for devolution across Wales… we do value your contribution to this important issue.”

Framing of current Crown Estate

UK Government – Jo Stevens

Positive view of status quo: “The Crown Estate… will continue to deliver for Wales, particularly in creating well paid green jobs… reducing domestic energy costs.”

Welsh Government – Eluned Morgan

Implies current system is inadequate: stresses that powers over the Crown Estate are “important… to pursue net zero in a way that retains wealth in Wales.”

Future approach

UK Government – Jo Stevens

Work within existing settlement: “…taking maximum advantage… using all available levers within the existing devolution settlement.”

Welsh Government – Eluned Morgan

Work towards devolution: “…while working towards our goal of devolving the Crown Estate to Wales.”

Reference to cooperation

UK Government – Jo Stevens

Suggests the new “Crown Estate Commissioner with special responsibility for Wales” is the main way to reflect Welsh interests.

Welsh Government – Eluned Morgan

Mentions collaboration with the UK Government but in the context of achieving devolution.

Full text of Jo Stevens’ letter to YesCymru:

Dear YesCymru Directors, RE: The Transfer of the Crown Estate to Wales Thank you for your letter of 19 June to the Prime Minister regarding the Crown Estate in Wales.

The Crown Estate has played a significant role in attracting international investment into Wales to support the UK’s net zero target and will continue to do so.

In June, The Crown Estate announced a partnership with Equinor and Gwynt Glas to develop two new floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea. It is estimated that this new industry will support over 5,000 new jobs and deliver a £1.4bn boost to the UK economy.

This is hugely significant to Wales and will help to deliver transformational change to areas such as Port Talbot. I am therefore pleased that the Crown Estate is contributing to clean and renewable energy generation in Wales in a number of ways.

This includes investment for Welsh projects to help build the supply chain for the offshore wind sector, as part of £400m of Crown Estate funding to support new infrastructure for offshore wind projects across the UK. Wales will also benefit from the Crown Estate’s first commercial leasing round for Floating Offshore Wind, as well as investment in tidal energy development and support for the HyNet carbon capture cluster.

The Crown Estate works closely with the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales in support of shared priorities, ensuring that these resources are sustainably managed for the long term. This Government’s focus is on taking maximum advantage of the opportunities floating offshore wind presents for Wales, using all available levers within the existing devolution settlement.

The Crown Estate’s work will continue to deliver for Wales, particularly in creating wellpaid green jobs, advancing research and development across various sectors while reducing domestic energy costs. This is why I have worked across government to create a Crown Estate Commissioner with special responsibility for Wales for the first

Full text of Eluned Morgan’s letter to Yes Cymru:

Dear Rob, Thank you for your offer to sign your pledge board expressing support for the devolution of the Crown Estate and return of its revenues to Wales.

We welcome the campaign and its actions to date in galvanising widespread support for devolution across Wales.

Our programme for Government includes a commitment to pursue the devolution of the Crown Estate and we continue to make that case. It is important that the Welsh Government have the powers to pursue net zero in a way that retains wealth in Wales, and management of Crown Estate assets would greatly contribute to this goal.

The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales has recommended devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales, and that an expert group should be established to ascertain how the devolution settlement between the UK Government and the Welsh Government could be reformed, particularly with regards to energy generation.

Members of the Cabinet as well as myself, and Welsh Government officials have held discussions with their UK Government counterparts on the constitutional reform agenda, including on the devolution of the Crown Estate and the role of a Welsh Commissioner which will be appointed as part of the Crown Estate Act. We look forward to collaborating with the UK Government to ensure we maximise the opportunities and benefits for the people of Wales, while working towards our goal of devolving the Crown Estate to Wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

