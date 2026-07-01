Lewis Capaldi and Katy Perry draw 45,000 fans for blockbuster night in Cardiff

Nation.Cymru staff

Almost 45,000 music fans gathered in Cardiff last night as Scottish singing superstar Lewis Capaldi played the first of two sell-out shows at Blackweir, while global pop star Katy Perry was across Bute Park at Cardiff Castle.

Opening the set with Hollywood, Grace and Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind, Capaldi told the crowd: “Katy Perry is playing down the road at Cardiff Castle tonight. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming out to see me.”

His 18-song setlist held fans captivated with all six of his number one hits, including Wish You The Best, Pointless, Before You Go, Forget Me and Survive.

Lewis played a spine-tingling cover of Britney Spears’ Everytime before saving global smash hit Someone You Loved for an incredible finale.

Supporting Capaldi was 2026 Ivor Novello and BRIT Award winner Jacob Alon while singer-songwriter Tyler Ballgame opened the show.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry wowed fans across the park with her hit-filled headline show at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

Opening with California Girls, Teenage Dreams and Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.), Perry performed for 90 minutes with other hits including Dark Horse, Hot and Cold and Wide Awake before an acoustic version of Roar ending the night in spectacular fashion with the 2010 hit Firework.

Part of the show saw the space traveller gliding among fans in a giant zorb during I Kissed A Girl.

Blackweir continues on Wednesday night with another Lewis Capaldi headlining show, while TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle continues on Saturday with Bowling for Soup and Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls.