Lewis Capaldi to headline Cardiff’s Blackweir

Global superstar Lewis Capaldi will head to Cardiff next summer to headline a massive outdoor show in the city.

After unprecedented demand that saw the biggest ever rush for tickets across both pre-sale and general sale, Lewis Capaldi is currently blazing through a triumphant 200,000-ticket sold out 17-date UK arena tour.

He shows no sign of slowing down as he today (September 15) announces his biggest ever UK and Irish headline shows for next summer including a date at Blackweir Fields on Tuesday June 30.

Fans can sign up for Thursday’s 9am pre-sale via blackweirlive.com/lewiscapaldi with tickets going on general sale at 9am Friday via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

The announcement comes during Lewis’s current sold-out 17-date UK arena tour, his first return to touring in two years.

His comeback has been sending fans into overdrive as he releases new songs as well as racing through a hit-laden set – serving as a powerful reminder of the connection he commands.

Electric

The response to the tour has been electric, with critics unanimous in their praise, delivering four and five star reviews across the board, continuing this week with a run of three sold out shows at London’s The O2.

Lewis’s return has already seen him top the charts, bagging a monumental sixth number 1 single with his comeback track Survive, to become the fastest selling single of 2025.

His success has also seen his biggest ever opening week sales for a single, surpassing both Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga for this year’s biggest opening week singles.

He now joins esteemed company with the likes of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Drake, Lady Gaga and Queen to achieve six UK number 1 singles, beating David Bowie, Katy Perry, The Police and more.

A headliner-sized Pyramid Stage crowd embraced the emotion of Lewis’s return for a hit-laden half-hour Glastonbury set.

“I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time,” said Lewis.

His soaring vocals lead the Glastonbury crowd through classics, as well as a first live showing for Survive, and a unifying performance of Someone You Loved.

Prior to his comeback Lewis played a run of Scottish warm up shows in May that saw him return to the stage as a guest of mental health charity CALM, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week.

With no pressure, and no level of expectation, the shows allowed Capaldi the space to gauge his comfort and emotional response before returning to the spotlight – a move which ended up proving nothing short of a triumph.

After weathering the kind of storm that few can prepare for, Lewis Capaldi’s return has brought a renewed sense of purpose, proving that even in the darkest moments, there’s still strength in showing up.

New era

As he continues to mark a new era, Lewis has returned even stronger, heart wide open, and ready to step out again.

Lewis’ Cardiff date will see him headline Blackweir – the new live music hotspot for Cardiff launched in 2025 in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “What a way to announce Blackweir is back for 2026 than to reveal Lewis Capaldi as our first headliner.

“This is a huge show, not just for Cardiff but for Wales too and we cannot wait.

“Lewis Capaldi is an absolute icon. Both he and his music is loved across the generations and we expect tickets to fly out so what will truly be an unforgettable night in our beloved city.”

To stay up to date with all announcements for Blackweir head to blackweirlive.com