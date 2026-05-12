LGBT+ bar frustrated following noise complaints from new neighbours

A Cardiff LGBT+ bar is frustrated with noise complaints from new neighbours and a lack of council support in trying to deal with the issues.

Eclipse Bar at 39 Charles Street has been receiving noise complaints from locals despite the building’s long-established history as a late-night bar.

According to the owners Charles Street used to be a hotspot for Cardiff’s LGBT+ venues but over the years has turned more and more residential due to the council’s development policies.

The result of this is mounting noise complaints against the bar from its new neighbours.

One of the bar’s owners, Joseph Derrick-Mayes, 31, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “There’s no bars left on this street because all the council wanted to do was turn it all residential.

“But we were here before all the residents were here and now everyone is trying to come up to us saying that we’re too loud.”

While the bar is “trying to deal with the situation” by doing things like installing soundproof doors, stopping people from singing at a certain time, and soundproofing walls they claim the council has given no actual decibel limit for the bar to try to comply with.

Mr Derrick-Mayes added: “The council won’t actually tell us what levels we’re actually allowed to exceed.

“[The council are] just trying to make sure that the people in the street are happy. They haven’t given us anything to work on.”

Later he said: “If we go any lower than what we actually go people won’t come here.”

Mr Derrick-Mayes said that if they are made to make the bar quieter than they are making it then they will “literally lose everything that [they’ve] already put in here”.

He added: “We’re trying to do different things for everyone. We’re putting on different acts but we’ve been doing it earlier to stop people moaning. But what happens after that?”

City centre economy

A spokesman for the council said: “Cardiff has been seeking to promote a thriving city centre economy with a mixture of employment, retail, and leisure uses, as well as housing, for many years, and this is reflected in both Cardiff and Wales-wide planning policies.

“This has resulted in more people choosing to live in the city centre which can help support the daytime and evening economy and provide a wider range and choice of accommodation for people of all ages and incomes across the city.

“High-density city centre living can also bring wider benefits, helping to reduce congestion and car dependency, while meeting city-wide housing need.

“In relation to Eclipse bar the council can confirm that complaints have been received about noise from the premises and discussions are taking place with the owner on minimising any impacts from the premises. However no enforcement action has been taken to date.

“As these discussions are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.”