LGBTQ+ fostering households increase by more than 37% in Wales

The number of LGBTQ+ fostering households has increased by more than a third amid renewed calls for more LGBTQ+ people to consider adoption or fostering.

LGBTQ+ fostering households in Wales increased by 37% according to the most recent data available*. Meanwhile, one in every six adoptions in Wales were by same sex couples in 2024.

For LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week, starting March 3, Foster Wales and the National Adoption Service for Wales are encouraging LGBTQ+ people to consider making enquiries to become foster carers or adopters and change lives in 2025.

Open conversations

LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week aims to challenge misconceptions around fostering and adoption, while promoting a more open conversation.

In Wales, there are currently 7,208 looked-after children, including around 200 in need of adoption. Couples or single people can adopt or foster children, and many LGBTQ+ people find they have unique advantages to bring to the care of children and young people.

Dan and his partner Barry, from Denbighshire, began fostering nine years ago.

Dan said: “We chose to foster as we thought we could support lots of children.”

“It didn’t quite work out that way. We looked after a little boy on weekends for a few months, then we started fostering him long-term.

“He’s been with us eight years. He’s become part of our family, we treat him as our own and he’s been the only one since.”

Support

Dan said they have both always received great support from Foster Wales Denbighshire and social workers have always been readily available when needed.

“I want to say we wanted to give children in the care system a normal, family home, but what’s normal?” Dan said.

“It’s not a word I like to use because there isn’t such thing. I just wanted to give children a life they deserve really. Children in care have been through a lot and I want them to be happy and have a childhood that me and Baz had which is what we’ve tried to do.”

Adopters and foster carers like Dan and Barry have shared their experiences on the New Family Social podcast.

Suzanne Griffiths, Director of the National Adoption Service for Wales and Foster Wales, said: “Local teams provide unparalleled support to foster carers and adopters every step of the way and are always on hand to offer advice and assistance where needed.

“Every day, foster carers across Wales make a positive change to young people’s lives by providing a safe space, and use their skills, life-experience and knowledge to adapt to their needs. Adoption also offers life-long permanence when a return to birth family just isn’t possible.”

“With so many children in need of care, we really do encourage people who are thinking about fostering or adoption to get in touch today.”

You can follow LGBTQ+ Adoption & Fostering Week online and through Twitter (@lgbtadoptfoster) and Facebook (@newfamilysocial).

For more information on fostering visit: https://fosterwales.gov.wales / Find out more about adoption in Wales: adoptcymru.com

