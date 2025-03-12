Lib Dem leader challenged over greyhound welfare claims

Emily Price

The Lib Dem leader who convinced the Welsh Government to ban greyhound racing has been challenged about the welfare claims she made about her own rescue greyhound.

Greyhound Racing UK have published a dossier of evidence which they say shows that Jane Dodds’ pet greyhound Arthur didn’t have the life she claimed.

Last month, as part of a budget deal with Welsh Ministers, Ms Dodds was able to secure a promise that greyhound racing would be banned in Wales.

She has previously told the Senedd of her own experience of owning a rescue greyhound which she said was born on a “puppy farm” in Ireland and was later left “traumatised” after being forced to race at a track Wimbledon.

Speaking in the Chamber in 2023 after Arthur had sadly passed away, Ms Dodds recounted how her beloved pet would yelp in pain if anyone touched his ears.

Neck injury

She also described a neck injury he sustained whist racing which she said caused him to “yelp in pain” if he had anything around his neck.

Ms Dodds went on to say that the dog had spent six years racing before being found in “squalid conditions” by a dogs home.

She said that first year she spent looking after Arthur were very hard because he was “terrified and traumatised by many and most things”

Ms Dodds recounted how the animal would take an hour to walk a five minute route because he would “freeze at any sound or site that he was anxious about”.

In May 2022, she submitted written evidence to the Senedd Petitions Committee as members discussed a 35,000 strong petition which called for an end to the sport.

Ms Dodds wrote: “The dog’s home where we homed him from found him in quite awful conditions – his joints are now quite exposed as he has slept on a stone floor.

“A family had him for 6 months, but then returned him to the home. He then stayed in the home for over 2 years, ending up quite traumatised.

“He will not wear a coat, no matter if the temperature is in minus figures – we think this is

because he wore racing bibs.

“He will not go into our house if the inner door is closed – we think this is because it reminds him of a trap. At age 10, he is still very anxious, and his back legs are beginning to struggle.”

‘Puppy farm’

Greyhound News UK say they have traced a timeline of Arthur’s life and that it does not match the account given by the Lib Dem MS.

The outlet claims that Ms Dodd’s pet wasn’t born “puppy farm” but was “in fact born at a property in Ireland where the breeder only had one litter of greyhounds.”

Greyhound News UK say: “We started by checking back on the public records of the rehoming centre and found an immediate reference to ‘Arthur’, whose initial pet name was ‘Chunky’.

“His actual racing name was Telex Chunky, born in February 2012, sired by Westmead Hawk out of Ballycowen Sal and he had raced at Wimbledon. After sustaining a muscle injury during a race, he remained with his trainer until 8 November 2016 when he joined the rehoming scheme.

“In August 2018, after nearly two years in the rehoming centre, Chunky was adopted by a young couple, his name was changed to ‘Chuck’ and they created an Instagram account for him.

“There are over a dozen photos of Chuck on his own Instagram account and dozens more from his adopter’s own account, from almost every angle which show his markings, character and adventures and comments.

“He had clearly been much loved by his first adopters from the footage available on the social media platforms.”

Home life

The article went on to report that Chuck was later returned to the greyhound home where he was renamed ‘Arthur’.

Greyhound News UK say that adverts shared by the rehoming centre describe Arthur’s character as “a gentle giant that loved cuddles, people, walks and a sofa to relax” and that he had an Instagram account showing how “happily he had settled into home life.”

They went on to say that a foster report from 2020 described Arthur as, “the most delightful guest. He was full of enthusiasm to meet the foster person but relaxed when travelling to her home. He enjoyed long walks and snuggles on the couch.”

Greyhound News UK reported: “There were no reports of any signs of him being traumatised in this report and very shortly after that it appears Arthur was adopted by his new owner.

“This timeline ties into the time when Ms Dodds adopted her Arthur in 2020. We have seen confirmation that confirms that Arthur was indeed Chunky/Chuck (aka Telex Chunky).”

The website has also published a letter from the grandson of Arthur’s original trainer who has disputed the claims Ms Dodd’s had made about the conditions the dog was kept in.

The letter states: “On the track, Chunky was always eager to race. He stood out with his enthusiasm, often jumping into the van to go racing without hesitation.

“He was one of my favourite greyhounds in my Grandad’s care, and I was fortunate to be

responsible for him during race days.

“Chunky and Tobias shared a kennel equipped with a raised bed, and we used a specialized soft

shredded bedding to keep them warm. Additionally, the kennel had heating installed to ensure the

dogs were always comfortable, even in cold weather.

“Unfortunately, his racing career was cut short due to a muscle injury in his rear leg – similar to a

sprinter tearing a hamstring. This occurred during his final race, where he was beaten by a distance

and was immediately examined by the track vet.

“The injury was confirmed, and he received ongoing treatment from our local vet until he fully recovered. In the interest of his well-being, we made the decision to retire him.”

‘Desperate’

Greyhound News UK say they have reached out to Ms Dodds with their findings but that they haven’t received response.

Nation.Cymru showed the Greyhound News UK report to the Lib Dem leader and asked what she made of the claims.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: “This is a story that stinks of desperation.

“The fact that Greyhound News UK believes that dogs like Arthur are not traumatised by their experience highlights exactly why there is a desperate need to ban greyhound racing.

“Those who actually knew Arthur know just how much his early life experiences impacted him. Arthur’s case is not unique for people across the UK who adopt greyhounds.

“Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB)’s own statistics demonstrates that 359 dogs died for reasons other than terminal illness or natural causes in the UK last year. This is unacceptable.

“The Welsh Government’s plans to ban greyhound racing has immense cross-party support and a ban cannot come soon enough.”

