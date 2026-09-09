Lib Dem wins award for helping secure Welsh greyhound racing ban

Emily Price

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds has won a UK-wide political award for her role in securing an agreement to ban greyhound racing in Wales.

The Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd Member of the Senedd received the Animal Welfare Award at the 2026 Political Purpose Awards which took place at the House of Commons in Westminster on Tuesday evening (September 8).

Dodds had used her party’s single vote in the Senedd as a political leverage point during Welsh Government budget negotiations in 2025.

Because she was the Lib Dems sole representative in Wales’ parliament, the then Welsh Labour Government required her support to pass their spending plans.

In exchange for her support to pass Labour’s budget, Dodd’s extracted a binding commitment from Welsh ministers to introduce legislation to outlaw greyhound racing in Wales.

As a rescue greyhound owner herself, the Liberal Democract politician who lives in Hay-on-Wye became a prominent voice for the cause in the Senedd, frequently speaking out against the suffering of racing dogs.

Following the budget agreement, the Welsh Government introduced a draft bill in late 2025 to shut down the country’s last remaining track at the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach.

Despite legal challenges from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain and criticism over the speed at which the Prohibition of Greyhound Racing Bill was progressed, Dodds and her cross-party allies successfully steered the legislation through the Senedd, culminating in a decisive 39–10 vote in favour of the ban in March this year.

The ban has since become a reference point for campaigners in England and Scotland.

Speaking after receiving her award, Dodds said: “To receive the animal welfare award as Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats was a huge honour.

“The work we did in the Senedd to secure this nation leading ban will show the UK what Wales can do and the care they have for animals.

“I dedicated the award to all those greyhounds who have gone before, who are racing now and who we can protect in the future, as well as to our two family rescue greyhounds – Arthur and Wanda – who taught me so much.

“In my acceptance speech, I also acknowledged the awesome work of all those working and volunteering in the world of animal welfare and protection.

“Working together we can and will do better for our animals across the country.”

Judges at the Political Purpose Awards said Dodds’ actions demonstrated how a single member of a devolved parliament can help deliver significant legislation when their vote is used strategically.

Arthur Thomas, Public Affairs Advisor at FOUR PAWS UK, who presented the award, said: “To make lasting change and end cruelty towards animals we need politicians like Jane Dodds who are willing to use their political power to be a voice for animals.

“FOUR PAWS UK are delighted to sponsor this award, which provides an opportunity to recognise Jane’s vital contribution to ending the cruelty of greyhound racing in Wales”

John Higginson, Founder and Chief Executive of Higginson Strategy, said: “Jane has delivered a UK first, and she has done it with a single vote in the Senedd.

“It is an honour to recognise that, and we hope the rest of the UK follows where Wales has led.”

The Political Purpose Awards are now in their fourth year and are run by environmental campaign Nature 2030 and environmental PR and public affairs agency Higginson Strategy.

Pet insurer Animal Friends and philanthropist Peter Hall were headline sponsors of this year’s awards.

Tuesday’s ceremony at the House of Commons was hosted by Labour MP Ruth Jones.

Author Hannah Bourne-Taylor won the evening’s headline award, being named Campaigner of the Year after allowing a bird to nest in her hair for 84 days as part of a campaign calling for swift bricks to be included in new homes.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.