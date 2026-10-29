Lib Dems accuse Farage of ‘shoving’ MP, after Reform leader spoke of altercation

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

Reform leader Nigel Farage has faced accusations that he “physically shoved” a female Liberal Democrat MP at Parliament’s state opening earlier this year.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper made the claim after Mr Farage said he had skipped John Healey’s Budget to avoid a possible “physical altercation” in the Commons following an incident at the state opening earlier this year.

The Reform UK leader claimed his parliamentary prayer card, which MPs use to reserve a seat in the chamber, had been removed on Wednesday.

He told a post-Budget press conference that he wanted to “avoid conflict” in the chamber, after claiming he had been involved in an altercation with another MP at the state opening of Parliament on May 13.

A House of Commons spokesperson later said that Mr Farage’s prayer card was removed because it did not have a valid time stamp.

The Liberal Democrats indicated that one of their MPs was the other person involved in the May altercation which Mr Farage was referring to.

Ms Cooper was asked by Sky News whether there was an incident at the state opening, and told the broadcaster: “There was, and it was during the state opening of Parliament.

“My understanding – I didn’t see it, I wasn’t there – but my understanding is that he physically shoved one of our female MPs out of the way, and that one of our male MPs then challenged him on that.

“I didn’t see it, I didn’t witness what happened, but that was several months ago.

“And let’s be really clear: it’s Reform UK that had a problem at their conference with bundling female journalists and members out of their hall. So, we’ll take no lessons from them on this.”

The Lib Dem deputy leader had earlier told Sky: “Nigel Farage had every opportunity to get his prayer card in yesterday and get a space in Parliament, but as a leader of a very small party, he would have to have waited several hours to have the opportunity to speak.

“So, let’s be really clear about the choice that Nigel Farage made yesterday. He basically decided that he couldn’t be arsed to sit in the chamber and listen to the Chancellor’s speech and everybody else responding, and instead chose to go and do a press conference so he could get onto the airwaves. That’s the choice that he has made, and he should just come clean about that.”

The broadcaster later asked Reform’s Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick to respond to the accusations.

He told Sky: “You know what? I am sick to death of these pathetic Westminster debates.

“The thing about Reform politicians is, yeah, we love Parliament, the institution of Parliament. I go there every day. I speak in Parliament. I represent my constituents.

“But I’m much more interested about, actually, the issues, trying to change this country, getting out and about outside of the bubble. And I’m not interested in even responding, dignifying the nonsense that Daisy Cooper is talking about there.”

Reform UK was contacted for comment.