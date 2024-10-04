Lib Dems and Tories pass motion condemning Winter Fuel Allowance cuts

Martin Shipton

Liberal Democrat and Conservative councillors in Powys have joined forces to pass a motion condemning cuts to the Winter Fuel Allowance for pensioners.

Spearheaded by Lib Dem Cllr Glyn Preston and Tory Cllr Iain McIntosh, the motion highlights deep concerns over the UK Labour Government’s decision to restrict eligibility for winter fuel payments to pensioners receiving Pension Credit and other specific means-tested benefits.

The new policy has drastically reduced the number of pensioners eligible for this support, and in Powys more than 90% of current recipients will no longer receive the payments, leaving many vulnerable to fuel poverty.

Devastating

Speaking after the motion was passed, Cllr McIntosh said: “This is an issue that transcends party politics. Both the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats recognise the devastating effect this policy will have on pensioners, particularly in a rural area like Powys. By working together, we are sending a stronger, united message to the Labour government that this decision must be reconsidered.

“I am surprised to also receive the support of Labour councillors, who are voting against the decisions made by their own UK Government, raising further concerns about how united the Labour party is about this matter. We cannot stand by and allow such damaging decisions to pass unchallenged. This policy would leave thousands of pensioners in Powys facing greater financial insecurity, and it’s essential that we fight for them. I’m proud to have received the support of the vast majority of councillors.”

Pause

The motion calls on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to pause the policy linking winter fuel payments to Pension Credit and to reconsider the introduction of fairer eligibility criteria. It also commits the council to launching an urgent awareness campaign to ensure all eligible pensioners claim Pension Credit.

Cllr Preston said: “I’ve been contacted by numerous pensioners who are concerned that they will have to choose between heating and eating this winter. I’m pleased that today we were able to send a clear message to the UK Labour Government that they need to think again, and that the Winter Fuel Allowance should be reinstated immediately.”

Powys County Council is led by the Liberal Democrats, while the Conservatives are in opposition.

Both parties vowed to continue their efforts to ensure that Powys pensioners receive the support they need to stay warm this winter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

