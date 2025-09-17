Lib Dems announce lead candidate for Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg Senedd constituency

Emily Price

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced Steven Rajam as their lead candidate for the Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg constituency at the 2026 Senedd election.

Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg is one of the new super constituencies for the Welsh Parliament elections next year covering the Westminster constituencies of Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan.

The Welsh Lib Dems are heading into the Senedd elections with a focus on campaigning for improved access to childcare provision, support for small businesses and investing in social care to tackle the crisis in the Welsh NHS.

Priority

Steven is a small business owner who runs an independent radio and podcast production company based in Merthyr Mawr.

He is well known locally, having lived and worked around the area for nearly two decades.

His top priority is supporting high streets and independent businesses, but he is also passionate about supporting farmers, the rural economy, and the local environment.

Steven said: “I’m honoured to be leading the Welsh Liberal Democrat list here in Pen y Bont Bro Morgannwg.

“Having lived and worked in and around this area for nearly 20 years, I’m determined to give people here the Lib Dem voice they deserve – one that is practical, positive and rooted in fairness.

“Labour and the Conservatives have taken the area for granted for too long and I’m determined to hold them to account.

“There aren’t any magic bullets and parties that say otherwise are lying; the Lib Dems will put forward a detailed and fully costed manifesto that sets out exactly how we are going to fix the Welsh NHS and grow the Welsh economy.”

Sewage

The Liberal Democrats secured over 3.5 million votes at last year’s general election, becoming the largest third party in the UK since 1923 with 72 MPs.

The party has built a brand for itself on tackling sewage pollution in local rivers and seas, proposing plans to prioritise social care to fix the NHS and supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

In recent months, the Lib Dems have been pressing Labour on NHS waiting lists in Wales, the rise in national insurance and tax breaks for the big banks.

The 2026 elections will be conducted under a proportional representation system, with 6 Members of the Senedd per constituency.

This means that multiple political parties will be represented in each area and candidates for smaller parties have a good chance of getting elected.

South Wales Central regional MS Andrew RT Davies will stand for the Welsh Conservatives and Bridgend MS Sarah Murphy will stand for the Labour Party.

Councillor Mark Hooper was announced as Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate for the Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg constituency after he beat incumbent Senedd Member Luke Fletcher in the party’s selection contest.

Reform UK have yet to announce any candidates for the 2026 Senedd Election.