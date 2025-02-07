Lib Dems call for suspension of fire service consultations following bullying and harassment revelations

Martin Shipton

Powys Liberal Democrats have called for an immediate suspension of all consultations regarding the future of the fire service in Wales after revelations about widespread bullying and harassment.

A jointly commissioned Independent Cultural Review concerning Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service asked 400 members of staff about their experiences, with many reporting serious issues.

The report stated; “Bullying and harassment are widespread in [the service], with nearly half (47%) of survey respondents reporting personal experiences since June 2021, and over half (54%) having witnessed such behaviours.”

Further allegations that personal relationships, such as participation in triathlons and cycling with senior leaders, influence promotions underscore the urgent need for a thorough reassessment of leadership practices and workplace ethics, said the report.

‘Deeply concerning’

In light of the findings, Powys Liberal Democrats are calling for an immediate suspension of all consultations regarding the fire service until significant workplace culture reforms are implemented.

“We cannot overlook these deeply concerning findings,” said Cllr Claire Hall of Crickhowell, a spokesperson for Powys Liberal Democrats.

“The prevalence of bullying, harassment, and gender-based discrimination revealed in these reports demands immediate and decisive action. Our priority must be to ensure that all firefighters and staff within these services feel safe, respected, and valued.

“We will work closely with our MP David Chadwick and MS Jane Dodds to ensure political leadership drives this issue forward at the highest level, delivering meaningful action and change.”

The Powys Liberal Democrats have urged the Welsh Government and fire service authorities to prioritise the welfare of their employees and take swift action to address these issues. This includes implementing the recommendations outlined in the report, establishing transparent accountability measures, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and professionalism.

‘Unaceptable’

Roger Thomas, chief fire officer for MAWWFRS, apologised “unreservedly” to those subjected to bullying, harassment or any form of discrimination.

“This is wholly unacceptable and does not align with the values and behaviours that we espouse or endorse as a service,” he said.

He added that he accepts the report recommendations aimed at improving the culture within the service.

Dawn Docx, chief fire officer for North Wales, said the review “marks a watershed moment for the service”.

“I want to say sorry to those who have not had a good experience – everybody deserves to feel heard, safe and valued in their workplace,” she said.

Ms Docx added that the service would act on the recommendations, including setting up a confidential hotline and bringing in a leadership development specialist.

She added that she “accepts the findings in the report” and is determined to “strengthen our workplace culture and provide the best service to our communities”.

Misconduct

The only other fire service in Wales – South Wales Fire and Rescue Service – was taken over by the Welsh government last year following a critical review, which found widespread evidence of misconduct, a dysfunctional workplace and systemic managerial failings.

Jane Bryant, Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, said the reports contain “concerning findings” regarding bullying and harassment, misogyny, discrimination, inappropriate management styles and promotion based on favouritism.

“These are incredibly worrying behaviours which are unacceptable in any workplace,” she said.

She said she had met with senior representatives from both fire services to discuss how they would address the report findings.

“During these meetings I set out my expectation that clear and decisive action should be taken immediately to dismantle these damaging cultures and ensure staff feel safe and valued in their workplace,” she said.

Altaf Hussain, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Equalities and Social Justice, described the report findings as “shocking” and “wholly unacceptable”.

Plaid Cymru said it was “devastating” to see the “toxic culture” in the fire services.

