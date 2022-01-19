Lib Dems call for vaccine passports to go in Wales as Boris Johnson drops them in England

The Liberal Democrats have called for vaccine passports to be scrapped in Wales, as the Prime Minister announced that they would come to an end in England.

Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds said that no evidence of their effectiveness has ever been provided to show the scheme works and that they are not providing a public health benefit.

In England, Boris Johnson said England was doing away with Covid passports, masks and working from home due to a receding Omicron wave.

The Welsh Government have revealed a plan to unwind covid restrictions but plan to keep Covid passports in place for large venues such as nightclubs when they reopen at the end of next week.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “With the collapse in cases of Omicron over the last two weeks, the Welsh Government should urgently consider scrapping the COVID passport scheme.

“Throughout the period of the scheme’s operation, we never received any evidence the passes were effective at reducing transmissions and the vast majority of businesses required to operate the scheme were forced to close.

“Businesses urgently need support and less red tape as they look to recover, we should not be continuing with a failed scheme that has no proven public health benefit, but does negatively impact Welsh businesses.

“If civil liberties are to be infringed upon, it is vital such moves are proportional and based on evidence.”

‘Science’

Wales Health Minister Eluned Morgan yesterday laid out in the Senedd the Welsh Government’s plan to ease Covid restrictions.

“If the public health situation continues to improve, from this Friday 21 January onwards, all outdoor activities will move to alert level 0,” she said.

“This means no limits on the numbers who can take part in outdoor activities, crowds can return to outdoor sporting events, and outdoor hospitality venues will be able to operate without additional measures. However, the Covid pass will be required for entry to larger outdoor events.

“Then, from Friday 28 January onwards, our intention is to move to alert level 0 for all indoor activities. This means that nightclubs will be able to reopen and it will no longer be a legal requirement to work from home, although we will continue to recommend doing so.

“As with larger outdoor events, the Covid pass will continue to be required to enter large events, nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls.”

At Westminster, Labour leader Keir Starmer said he would support the relaxation of Plan B “as long as science says that it is safe” and asks Boris Johnson to release the scientific evidence behind his decision.

Boris Johnson said that there would “soon be a time” when self-isolation guidance can be removed entirely.

He said that the self-isolation regulations expire on 24 March and he does not expect to renew them, and that he would like to seek a vote in the Commons to bring that date forward if possible.