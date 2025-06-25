Lib Dems call for vote over deployment of British troops to Middle East

MPs should be given a choice over the deployment of British troops to the Middle East before the UK follows another US president into war, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Foreign affairs spokesman Calum Miller said such a decision should be subject to “the strongest democratic scrutiny”, by giving MPs a vote.

The Armed Forces (Deployment Outside the UK) Bill, tabled by Mr Miller, would mandate parliamentary approval before sending the UK’s armed forces into overseas conflict zones.

It says retrospective parliamentary approval could be granted in cases of emergency military deployments or responses.

Polling

Polling by Savanta, commissioned by the Lib Dems, revealed 57% of people believe Parliament should vote on any UK military action taken in Iran.

Mr Miller said: “With the Middle East in the throes of an all-out regional war, we are reckoning once again with the prospect of the UK becoming embroiled in foreign conflict.

“No one knows the fragility of peace in that region, or the price paid for our safety, better than our British troops. It’s critical that, if they are asked to put their lives on the line for the UK in active conflict zones, this decision is subject to the strongest democratic scrutiny our country can offer.

“If the Government chooses to put our troops directly in the line of fire, Parliament must be granted a vote on that choice before they are deployed – especially now, as the Prime Minister weighs up following another American president into war in the Middle East.”

The Bill is expected to have its first reading in the Commons on Wednesday

