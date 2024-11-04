Lib Dems push for Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have tabled an amendment to the Crown Estate Act in the House of Lords calling for the management of the Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales.

The amendment will be voted on in the House of Lords tomorrow (5 November) and is expected to have support from Plaid Cymru Peers.

The amendment is being moved by the Welsh Liberal Democrats Leader in the Lords Baroness Christine Humphreys who previously sat in the Welsh Assembly as a Member for North Wales.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have long backed the devolution of the Crown Estate, and say there is no justification for Labour not to devolve the powers, which Scotland has had since 2017.

Renewables

They argue that the income raised from renewables owned by the Estate should stay in Wales and be used to the benefit of local communities.

It is estimated that the Crown Estate is due to take in at least £1 billion in profit from offshore wind energy lease agreements in Welsh waters over the coming years.

Baroness Humphreys said: “This amendment would see the Devolution of Crown Estate management to Wales and the Welsh Government.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats have long called the profits made from the Crown Estate to stay in Wales and be used to benefit Welsh communities.

“With Scotland having had these powers since 2017, there is absolutely no reason Wales should not be afforded the same.”

Revenue

She added:“The Conservatives have chosen to deprive Wales and its communities of this potential revenue stream for years, I very much hope that Labour will not continue down the same path of failing to provide Wales with the tools it needs to stand on its own feet.

“With the devolution of the Crown Estate, we could see an economic boost built on the success of renewable energy projects around our coastline, reviving coastal communities and ensuring the benefits from these projects are actually felt by those near them.

“Over 25 years ago we were told that devolution is a process, not an event. I hope Labour will honour these words.”

