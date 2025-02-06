Lib Dems to join forces with Plaid to push for Crown Estate devolution

Emily Price

The Liberal Democrats have announced they will work with Plaid Cymru to push for the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales.

Plaid Cymru Energy spokesperson, Llinos Medi MP has tabled an amendment to Westminster’s Crown Estate Bill to transfer the management of the Crown Estate’s assets in Wales to the Welsh Government.

During today’s session (6 February) the Ynys Môn MP will argue that the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales within two years of the commencement of the Act is a vital step to ensure that profits generated from Welsh land and seabed benefit Welsh people directly.

The Liberal Democrats announced this morning that they have also submitted their own amendment calling for the devolution of the Crown Estate Bill.

Equal

Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick and their Energy Security and Net Zero Spokesperson Pippa Heylings MP have stated they will support Plaid Cymru’s amendment should it be selected to proceed to the next parliamentary stage.

Liberal Democrat MPs make up a substantial voting block in the new Parliament with 72 MPs in comparison to Plaid Cymru’s four Westminster seats.

Mr Chadwick said: “Wales deserves to be treated as an equal nation to Scotland. It is a scandal that the profits being made from the Crown Estate are not being used to help benefit communities in Wales.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats have always been passionate defenders of devolution, and we will work cross-party to ensure Wales’ interests are protected and well represented.

“It is disappointing that Labour seems so intent on denying Wales the opportunity to grow its own economy and forge its own prosperous future for its communities.”

Demand

In 2007, the asset value of the Crown Estate in Wales was £21.1 million. By 2023, this figure had skyrocketed to £853 million, largely driven by the rising demand for renewable energy projects.

Research conducted on behalf of the Crown Estate estimated that up to 5,300 new jobs and up to £1.4 billion could be generated for the UK economy from the development of new floating wind farms off the coast of the Celtic Sea.

Ahead of the Committee session, Ms Medi said: “Wales is rich in natural resources that generate millions of pounds worth of profits every year. While Scotland directly benefits from these funds, Welsh Crown Estate funds are sent to the UK Treasury. The Crown Estate Bill could be our last chance to ensure fairness between Scotland on Wales on this crucial issue.

“Plaid Cymru has been leading the calls for devolution of the Crown Estate for many years, and in July 2023 the Senedd passed a Plaid Cymru motion calling for the devolution of the management of the Crown Estate to the Welsh Government.

“With the profits from the Crown Estate rising exponentially, there is now a real urgency to our calls for its devolution, so the people of Wales can have control over their natural resources and benefit financially from resources that are rightfully ours.”

