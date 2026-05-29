Liberal Democrats win Swansea by-election as Beth Rowe takes Fairwood seat

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

The Liberal Democrats have gained another seat on Swansea Council after Beth Rowe won the Fairwood by-election.

Rowe secured victory ahead of Labour, which finished second, while Reform UK came third.

The by-election was held following the death of long-serving Conservative councillor and former Lord Mayor of Swansea, Paxton Hood-Williams.

Independent candidate Paul Dennis finished fourth, followed by the Conservatives and unaffiliated candidate Matthew Ward.

The result increases the number of Liberal Democrat councillors on Swansea Council to 14.

Swansea Liberal Democrat leader Chris Holley welcomed the victory, describing Rowe as a strong local candidate.

“I am absolutely delighted for Beth,” he said. “She’s a really good candidate and is well-known and respected.”

Cllr Holley also said that “knocking Reform into third place” was significant and reflected what he described as a “positive politics of change”.

Speaking after her victory, Rowe said she had been encouraged by the response she received from voters during the campaign.

“I was hopeful but it was a lovely surprise,” she said. “We had a nice response on the doorstep, and quite a lot of people already knew me.”

The 34-year-old grew up in Killay and has longstanding links to Fairwood through family connections in Upper Killay.

She said her priorities as a councillor would be listening to residents and tackling local issues.

Rowe lives in the area with her partner and their three children. Outside politics, she works as a groom, owns four horses and has spent much of her life working on farms across Gower.

“I’ve worked on various farms and kept horses all my life in Gower,” she said. “I’m passionate about the area. I just want to do my bit to keep it nice for years to come.”

She is also vice-chair of the Gower Commons Safety Action Group, which campaigns to improve road safety and protect roaming livestock.

Rowe said that while animal deaths caused by collisions had fallen in recent years, speeding remained a concern. She also highlighted problems caused by littering and members of the public feeding livestock, which can encourage animals towards busy roads and put them at risk.

Landscape

Having previously stood unsuccessfully for election in the Dunvant and Killay ward in 2022, Rowe said she was now looking forward to settling into her new role and hoped to become involved in council committees focused on protecting and enhancing Gower’s nationally recognised landscape.

She also thanked Dunvant and Killay councillors Mary Jones and Jeff Jones for their support during the campaign.