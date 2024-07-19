Library move town’s ‘death knell’

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

An impassioned 800-strong petition calling for a library to remain in the town centre has warned its potential move would be the “death-knell” of the university town.

The council is currently undertaking a review into the use of its buildings “in an attempt to provide more central and efficient services to our citizens, as well as to those who visit Ceredigion,” with a consultation currently ongoing in nearby Aberaeron.

A public consultation is expected over a potential relocation of Lampeter’s library to the town’s Wellbeing Centre.

Savings

Savings in the library service are part of a long string of savings identified in the 2024-’25 council budget, which saw council tax increase by 11.1 per cent, with a raft of 70 cuts and budget savings recommendations, totalling £5.793m.

Members of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, at its July 17 meeting, received the petition, Save our Library! Achubwch ein Llyfrgell!

The petition, asking for the council to reconsider its position, read: “I have petitioned the local community and as you will see there is a complete and utter lack of support for the proposals being made by yourselves.

“We recognise the need to save money, however the plans to relocate the library will adversely affect the large majority of Lampeter library’s users. Our library is an absolute rarity of its kind; so many libraries struggle to find a place in their community yet ours is truly the heartbeat of Lampeter.

“The consideration to move the library appears to have been made by people who don’t actually understand the way in which our town works, and the vitality of such a well-used resource.

“If the library was to move it would further detriment not only the users of the library, many of whom have issues with getting to the Wellbeing Centre but also the viability of the high street as a functioning business hub. The high street relies on footfall of the library, bringing people through Lampeter to complete their shopping and other jobs. This proposal will be the death knell for Lampeter on so many levels.

“Again, we urge you, on behalf of Lampeter, its library, the people who reside and have built the livelihoods there, do not move the library.”

Cabinet noted receipt of the petition, members hearing the consultation had not yet been launched, the petitioners advised to resubmit it at that time.

