Library to move temporarily ahead of £1m redevelopment

Nation.Cymru staff

A library will temporarily relocate next month to allow redevelopment work costing more than £1 million, with completion expected in early 2028.

Caernarfon Library will move to Oriel Pendeitsh, opposite the town’s castle, while its existing building is upgraded.

The library will close from November 9 to 14 to allow staff to move the service. A book return box will remain available outside the library building during the closure.

Services will begin operating from Oriel Pendeitsh on November 16.

Users will still be able to borrow and order books and access public computers, although provision will be more limited because of the smaller space available.

The redevelopment will include a new entrance, changes to the internal layout, a dedicated area for children and young people, a new community centre and improved accessibility.

Work will also aim to make the building more energy-efficient and reduce its long-term running costs.

The project has secured £1.05 million in funding, comprising £500,000 from the Welsh Government, £100,000 from the UK Government’s Pride in Place Impact Fund, £200,000 from the Transforming Towns Fund and £250,000 from Cyngor Gwynedd.

Cllr Medwyn Hughes, the council’s cabinet member for economy and community, said: “This is a significant investment in the future of Caernarfon Library which will provide a modern and accessible facility for the community for years to come.

“I would like to thank users for their patience during this time. We look forward to seeing the benefits this development will bring to the community.”

Gwynedd Libraries Service will hold an information session at Oriel Pendeitsh in the coming weeks, giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the plans and ask questions.

Details of the session, opening hours and available services will be published on the council’s libraries website and Gwynedd Libraries’ social media channels.