Library users reassured over service cuts

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Users of so-called ‘tier two’ libraries in Caerphilly County Borough have been reassured they will not have services cut in favour of larger hubs.

The council will make sweeping changes to its library service at the end of August, including the closure of ten sites.

Based on the success of Rhymney Library, the local authority is transitioning to a hub model which houses council and third-sector services alongside the traditional library offer.

Alongside Rhymney, larger ‘tier one’ hubs will be located in Bargoed, Blackwood, Caerphilly town and Risca.

The council will set up ‘tier two’ hubs in Newbridge and Ystrad Mynach, while New Tredegar Library will be given at least a three-year reprieve from closure.

‘Downgrading’

Speaking at a council meeting on Monday July 28, Cllr Judith Pritchard questioned the “downgrading” of Ystrad Mynach Library and asked what that would mean for its users, who may fear opening hours are affected.

“There will be no reduction in hours at Ystrad Mynach at all,” replied Kath Peters, the project manager for the council’s library review.

Ms Peters said there would instead be an increase in the library’s existing opening hours at Ystrad Mynach because lunchtime closures would come to an end.

The library in Risca will also remain open at lunchtimes, she added, and accepted that those closures had been a “real frustration” for some users.

Classifying some libraries as ‘tier two’ is “purely” because “those buildings are smaller than the town-centre libraries”.

“It’s just a case of physical space,” said Ms Peters, adding that ‘tier two’ sites will refer users onto larger hubs for some services.

Sustainable

In May, the council decided it would shut Aberbargoed, Abercarn, Abertridwr, Bedwas, Deri, Llanbradach, Machen, Nelson, Oakdale and Pengam libraries by August 31.

The move has proved unpopular with campaigners, who argue libraries offer vital community spaces to people who may not otherwise have access to the internet or a place to study or socialise.

The council’s position is that it will provide a more sustainable library service at fewer ‘hubs’ while also saving money.

Since May, it has urged community groups to come forward if they are interested in taking over the running of a library.

This, too, has been criticised as “Victorian” by those opposing the cuts.

A recent report showed a degree of community interest in Aberbargoed, Abertridwr, Llanbradach and Nelson.

Libraries in Deri and Pengam may also house the Welsh Government’s expanded Flying Start childcare service and include an independent community library.

At the recent council meeting, Ms Peters said the local authority was also developing its Community Outreach Service across the borough, offering opportunities to reserve and collect books and access digital resources.

