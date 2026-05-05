Library’s Richard Osman Dilemma

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council’s library service is weighing up how to spend an increased budget for new books and whether to order more titles by Richard Osman.

The former co-presenter of BBC teatime telly quiz Pointless became a best-selling author following the 2020 release of his debut novel The Thursday Murder Club, which also produced a spin off Netflix film.

Richard Drinkwater, the manager for Monmouthshire County Council’s community hubs and public libraries, confirmed there is demand for the series penned by the television presenter.

He said whether to order more copies of the TV star’s page turning thrillers or put more books into the libraries that see the highest borrowing figures is being considered by service chiefs.

Previously the service had a budget of £48,000, which Mr Drinkwater said works out at around 30 pence per head for every resident, but he described that as increasing by “100 per cent”.

“It’s a lovely problem to have,” said Mr Drinkwater of the increased budget.

“It’s a weird nice, but not nice, problem to have where we have our library members waiting two months to get their hands on the latest Richard Osman title. You live in fear of spoilers when chatting with your friends in case they tell you what happens at the end of it.

“At one time we’d have probably brought five copies of a book but due to budget changes we would only buy one, but we really sweat that one copy.”

Mr Drinkwater said the library service still has a courier service to move books around its libraries and must respond to increased demand for its digital services as well.

The council is preparing a five year, 2025 to 2030, library strategy which its people scrutiny committee has backed, and Mr Drinkwater told councillors new developments that could be considered are providing books set to be discarded to community book exchanges instead.

The council manager said he’d also been keen to hold discussions with councillors on how the service could be expanded and how it could support community education classes in a wider range of venues.

Book donations are also accepted by the service and while good quality, newer books that meet certain requirements can be added to the county stock others can be sold “for 20 pence”.

Mr Drinkwater said: “Those 20 pences add up and we use them to buy the glue, the glitter and paper for our craft sessions or to buy some new Lego.”