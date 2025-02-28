Licensing application relating to major city park gig goes in months after tickets go on sale

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

Event organisers have submitted an application as part of plans to host a number of major gigs at a popular Cardiff park months after tickets went on sale.

Kings of Leon, Courteeners, and Noah Kahan have so far been confirmed in the line-up for Blackweir Live, which will be taking place at Blackweir Park from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, June 29.

The live music event, which is being organised by Depot and Cuffe and Taylor, was announced in 2024 with Cardiff Council stating that the capacity could be up to 35,000 people.

However the park, which is used by a number of sports teams during the summer months, currently has a licence that allows events of up to 25,000 people.

Tickets for Kings of Leon at Blackweir Live went on sale in December 2024.

Alcohol

A licensing application relating to Blackweir Fields was published on Cardiff Council’s website on February 21.

The licensing application, put in by Cardiff Council, proposes the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off site from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 9am and 10.15pm.

It also asks to allow live music on site from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 9am and 10.30pm.

Cardiff Council’s licensing department is asking for representations relating to the application to be made to them by Thursday, March 20.

Only after this date will a decision on the application be made.

Application

There is no detail in the licensing application about the proposed capacity of the live music events at Blackweir Fields.

Cardiff Council said this is something that will be determined in consultation with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service as part of the application process.

Cuffe and Taylor and Cardiff-based Depot have presented a number of live music events at Cardiff Castle over the years.

Blackweir Live is the latest project that the partnership has been working on.

Two-time Grammy nominated American singer Noah Kahan is scheduled to perform at the event on Friday, June 27. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 28.

Kings of Leon and Courteeners are set to perform on Sunday, June 29.

The majority of Bute Park will still be accessible when there is a Blackweir Live gig on but public access to Blackweir Fields will be restricted during the event and for a limited period either side of it to allow for everything to be set up and taken down.

Special care

Cardiff Council said special care was being taken to protect the cricket squares on Blackweir Fields from damage.

It added that the technology used at Blackweir would be the same as used when high-profile cricket grounds such as Old Trafford hosted events.

Residents can make representations to Cardiff Council’s licensing department via email at [email protected].

Alternatively representations can be made in writing to Cardiff County Council, Licensing Section, County Hall, Atlantic Wharf, Cardiff, CF10 4UW.

