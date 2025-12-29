‘Life changing’ 24/7 service supports thousands of vulnerable residents

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A service which provides round the clock support for more than 4,000 elderly and vulnerable people in the Valleys has “changed the lives” of one family.

The Lifeline team at Rhondda Cynon Taf Council helps people like Dave, who lives in Tonypandy with his wife, Sue, by connecting with and helping them at the touch of a button, any time of the day or night.

Dave was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease six years ago and often falls, especially in the night.

Sue is his main carer but is unable to help him when he falls.

Dave wears an emergency button on a wristband to press if he falls, so he can contact Lifeline direct.

He also has a sensor on a wristband that automatically alerts operators if he makes a falling movement, so help can be sent if Dave is unable to send an alert.

Within minutes, mobile responders are at his home, using a key safe provided as part of Lifeline, to gain access and move him gently and safely to a chair, using the specialised equipment.

Mobile responders cover the entire county borough and respond to calls like those from Dave where it is safe to do so.

If a person is injured, the usual emergency services response is used.

Lifeline supports Dave to remain in his family home and the protection it offers him is a huge relief to his family, including his son Steve.

Steve said: “Dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s six years ago and we look after him at home.

“Mum is his main carer, but she had a bad fall earlier this year and was in hospital for months.

“We are with dad as often as we can be and had home cameras installed so we can keep an eye on him via a mobile phone app.

“We also had dad wear his mobile phone around his neck on a lanyard

so he could ring for help if he needed it. It was such a worry.

“Lifeline has changed our lives. It’s always there. Not only can dad speak to someone at the press of a button, I know the mobile responders are automatically despatched if needed to help him get up and get on with his day.

“We were worried, as others may be, that the wristbands and sensors might be seen as a compromise to his independence, but it is the opposite. It’s an enhancement.

“It’s protection and support for dad and peace of mind for the rest of the family. I am so grateful.”

Dave and mobile responders Leanne and Celyn were pleased to demonstrate how he was helped up after a fall to show other people how the service worked.

A team of dedicated council staff will work around the clock over Christmas and New Year – as they do every day – to support and reassure over 4,000 elderly and vulnerable people.

Based in a 24-hour control centre, they use two-way communication boxes installed in people’s homes to speak directly to them if the emergency button is pressed, offering help, responding to needs and checking on those they are worried about.

They dispatch Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s mobile responders to go to the homes of people who have fallen and can’t get themselves back up.

These highly trained responders are on standby 24/7 and use specialist equipment to help people safely off the floor.

Demand

This year alone, they’ve helped over 1,200 people who have fallen and cannot get up, reducing demand on emergency services and the amount of time people lie on the floor waiting for help.

The longer someone lies after a fall, the greater their risk of a hospital admission and long-term damage to their health and wellbeing.

Mobile responders also visit people operators are worried about, such as those who press their button but then don’t respond, or those they have spoken to who seem unwell or in difficulty.

Operators know people’s needs well and can often tell just by speaking to them if something isn’t right.

They also don’t just wait for an alert to be sent – regularly checking in with people and wishing them happy birthday every year.

Remote monitoring

Lifeline can also remotely monitor the safety of a person in their home, via Telecare alarms and sensors that sound if someone falls, has an epileptic seizure or enters an area of their home that could present danger, such as the top of the stairs.

There are also sensors to send alerts if a gas hob or tap is left on, or the front door is opened which is especially important for the safety of those with Alzheimers, dementia or mental health issues.

These sensors and alarms alert Lifeline staff, or a carer, to someone who needs help even when the person themselves is not aware they are in danger or need of assistance.

Across all tiers of the Lifeline service, 4,000 elderly or vulnerable people are supported to live at home safely and independently and their loved ones are reassured help is on hand.

Councillor Gareth Caple, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s cabinet member for social care, said: “Many people want to remain in their own homes, safely and independently and Lifeline – plus the dedication of its staff – helps them to do that.

“Lifeline is open to all. You can join and benefit from much of the service, including 24-hour response, yourself – or on behalf of a loved one – online.

“Health and social care professionals work with us to make referrals and undertake assessments for the more specialist sensors, alarms and services so people can get help that is tailored to their needs.

“None of this around-the-clock care, support, response and reassurance would be possible without the dedicated staff who work 24/7 to respond when residents need help and just be there, at all hours and in all weathers. A huge thank you to each and every one of them.”

Apply

Anyone living in Rhondda Cynon Taf can join Lifeline for a one off installation charge and small weekly fee and receive the 24/7 support, the communication box, the emergency button, key safe and mobile responder service.

Lifeline’s additional support measures, such as the fall or epileptic seizure alarms, door and floor sensors and so on are used according to needs.

People can apply for the scheme direct or via a care professional and the service received is based on a professional assessment.

To find out more about Lifeline, including how to apply and service fees, visit their site here.