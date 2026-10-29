Life changing journey for neglected Frenchie as she finds home in north Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

A neglected French bulldog who needed multiple operations after being rescued by the RSPCA has been given a second chance at happiness after finding a loving new home in Wales.

When Rosa was rescued by the RSPCA in Liverpool, she was underweight and had health issues such as overgrown claws, scabby ears, fleas, and her right eye was inflamed and weeping.

The French bulldog was then taken to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for emergency veterinary treatment.

She then went to RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre to continue her rehabilitation and rehoming journey, where with care from staff, volunteers and foster carers, she was able to find her forever home.

Volunteer and Fostering Coordinator at the centre, Amy Chambers, said: “Back then I worked as kennel supervisor and this meant I oversaw Rosa’s journey from intake at our centre to exit. Rosa is just one in a million and is one dog I will always remember!

“She was always living her best life when she could curl up on someone’s knee! We are absolutely thrilled to see how happy she is in her forever home.”

Health

After Rosa arrived at the centre she had to have a number of operations due to health issues, some of which were associated with her breed. French bulldogs are intentionally bred to have an unnaturally flat face, which in Rosa’s case had impaired her breathing.

Similarly, her eye and skin irritation and infections are due to her having been bred with large, protruding eyes and excess skin, to create a particular aesthetic for humans.

“When she arrived we supported her through a few medical operations – Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) surgery, the removal of a mammary mass, multiple tumour removal, and she was also neutered,” said Amy.

“Rosa also struggled with irritation between the skin folds under her eyes and this seemed to flare up more in the warmer months; however, medication has supported her through this.”

But although her health had improved, she struggled in the kennel environment.

“We felt that the longer Rosa remained in the kennel environment, the more her welfare deteriorated so we knew a foster placement would be needed,” said Amy.

“At that time, we only had four dog fosterers and we were looking for a foster home without other dogs for Rosa. Luckily one of our amazing fosters became available and arrangements were made for Rosa to join them.

“We knew it would be a perfect match as they adored her instantly.”

Sarah and Posi

Sarah and her mum Posi had also fostered two longer stay dogs from RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre by January when, after Rosa had recovered from her BOAS surgery, she started her foster placement with the duo.

“Initially, Rosa seemed to have forgotten how to behave like a dog,” said Sarah. “Thankfully, dogs are incredibly adaptable, and it only took about three weeks for her to start behaving more normally.

“Regular walks helped enormously, and her toilet habits soon changed. She even developed the habit of sitting politely at my Mum’s feet to let us know that it was time to go out for a wee!”

Sarah said they decided to start fostering a couple of years ago after they lost their own dogs, Harri Bo and DJ.

“We both felt we could not go through losing another dog of our own at this stage in our lives, but a house is not a home for us without a dog in it,” Sarah explained.

“We decided fostering is the perfect solution, helping dogs in need while giving them a safe and loving home.

“Rosa had been through a particularly challenging time, and Amy explained that she was likely to need one, possibly two, operations at some point in the future. With the surgery and recovery ahead of her, she was going to need lots of TLC — we knew it was something my mum and I could provide.

“We had Rosa for just shy of six months – because of the nature of her operations and the recovery time involved, her stay with us was longer than originally expected. Rosa showed such incredible resilience throughout it all and, with the care and love she received, she bounced back and recovered beautifully, ready to be adopted.”

Fostering

Sarah said they would encourage others to consider fostering, with RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre is currently looking for dog, cat and small animal fosters.

“It is such a rewarding experience and a great way to make a difference to a dog’s life,” she said. “It can be challenging at times, especially as every dog is different and will need your time, patience and reassurance, but seeing their confidence grow and watching them settle into a loving environment makes it all worthwhile.

“I would definitely encourage anyone who loves animals and has the time and commitment to consider fostering.

“A safe environment also gives a dog the opportunity to decompress. Initially, Rosa, just like our first foster dog, Able, would tend to cling to us and want to stay close.

“When dogs have been through uncertainty, they don’t always know what is going to happen next, so they can find it difficult to fully relax.

“To begin with, Rosa would follow us whenever we left a room. You know they have really started to relax when you get up to leave the room and they don’t follow you because they’re still fast asleep! Seeing that change in Rosa was incredibly rewarding.”

She said they are delighted that Rosa found her forever home.

Adoptober

This Adoptober, in partnership with inspiring vet care, the RSPCA is urgently calling upon experienced and patient pet owners to consider helping by rehoming and fostering.

The charity highlighted that the support of foster carers helps more animals find homes more quickly and creates space in centres so RSPCA officers can continue their vital rescue work.

“To know that [Rosa] is happy, safe and loved in her forever home means everything to us,” said Sarah.

“We feel incredibly proud to have played a small part in the RSPCA’s amazing work to give vulnerable animals the second chance they deserve and help them find their forever homes.

“But we couldn’t do what we do without the incredible support of Amy and her team, along with the vets and their team. Their guidance, care and expertise are invaluable throughout the fostering journey, and we are so grateful to everyone who works behind the scenes to give these dogs the best possible life .”

Forever home

Rosa’s new owner, Gaynor Owen, who is from Llandudno said she settled in straight away and “on the day we took her home, she ran straight to the car – she knew where to go.”

Gaynor continued: “She was on my bed from day one, and has been there ever since! She is so affectionate and is not weary of anyone, she is so friendly. She also has a very special bond with my granddaughter – they love playing together.

“I had lost my dog the previous year and we had been looking for another. We went to the centre and the rest is history!”

Rosa is among a generation of dogs suffering serious health problems caused by breeding for appearance, an issue highlighted in the RSPCA’s new report The Shape of Suffering and documentary Flawed by Design.

RSPCA Scientific and Policy Manager, Ashleigh Brown, said: “Sadly, French bulldogs like Rosa are already plagued by health problems and behavioural limitations due to being bred to have flat faces, bulging eyes, facial skin folds and corkscrew tails.

“Poor Rosa had to undergo extensive treatment and surgery as a direct result of suffering due to her exaggerated physical features, which are entirely preventable welfare problems caused by breeding for aesthetics over health.

“It is wonderful to see Rosa doing well in her forever home, with carers who will fully understand her additional needs and how to optimise her welfare despite the challenges she faces due to her extreme traits.

“For those intending to buy, we encourage you never to buy pets who have been bred with harmful physical traits, which fuels this serious welfare problem.

“For those with your heart set on a particular breed, please be aware there are many in rescue centres, whose quality of life will have been assessed by experienced animal welfare professionals who can provide tailored advice for optimising their welfare despite the harmful physical features they have been bred with.

“So please ‘adopt don’t shop’, consider fosterings or if you can’t take on an animal please share our rescue pets who are looking for their forever homes.

“Meanwhile, we will focus our attention on caring for those animals who come into our care, and giving them the best chance at a happy life with loving new families who can give them the very best care.”

To find out more about the volunteering and fostering roles available and to apply, visit the RSPCA website here. For more information on adopting a rescue pet, visit the charity’s search page here.

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