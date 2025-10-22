Life imprisonment for Birmingham man who raped two children and an adult in Cardiff

A Birmingham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the multiple rapes of two children and an adult in Cardiff.

Anthony Nash’s offences were reported to South Wales Police when the victims bravely came forward.

Two days later Nash was arrested at his home address in Birmingham.

The 47-year-old denied the allegations when interviewed but was charged and later pleaded guilty to all 13 rape offences.

Sentenced

He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, October 15, to life imprisonment and was told he must serve a minimum of 15 years before being considered for release.

The court heard that Nash had carried out a campaign of abuse and was considered a dangerous offender.

Detective Constable Harriet Jones from South Wales Police said: “These are horrific offences against the most vulnerable victims.

“I want to commend the victims for their incredible bravery and the courage they showed in coming forward, sharing what had happened, and supporting the investigation.

“I hope that the outcome at court brings them some comfort that the offender has been brought to some justice and that their bravery has helped protect the wider public from harm.”

Difficult

South Wales Police says the force never underestimates how difficult it is for survivors of sexual abuse to speak out and report.

Officers said they hope cases like this one provide reassurance that victims will be listened to, treated with dignity and respect, and will be supported throughout the judicial process.

If you have been sexually abused, and you are not yet ready to report to police, please don’t suffer in silence. A wealth of information and details of support services can be found here.