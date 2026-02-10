Lifeboat to return to bay after underwater checks

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A lifeboat is set to return to duty after a recent absence from its usual spot next to a pier left some locals perplexed.

The RNLI said the all-weather vessel has moved temporarily to Swansea Marina, around four miles away, as a precautionary measure during recent stormy weather.

A run of strong south-easterly winds have churned up the south-facing bay more than usual.

An RNLI spokeswoman said: “The lifeboat remains at the marina while divers ensure no damage has been sustained to the mooring during a period of bad weather.

“As soon as this inspection is complete, the all-weather lifeboat will return to the mooring in the bay. RNLI volunteers will access the lifeboat via a boarding boat.”

The Tamar class lifeboat – Roy Barker IV – used to be housed in an £11 million boathouse at the end of Mumbles Pier.

It relocated to a swing mooring three years ago after the RNLI said a structural engineer identified issues with the pier structure. Lifeboat crews access it via a boarding boat.

The RNLI has consistently said that the impact on operations was minimal and that it was working with the owners of the privately-owned pier to try to resolve the situation, which also resulted in the closure of the RNLI visitor centre and shop at the end of the pier.

Asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service for an update, the RNLI spokeswoman said negotiations were continuing in a bid to find a long-term and sustainable future for the lifeboat station and visitor centre and shop.

“Negotiations are progressing but as this is commercially sensitive, it would be unfair to discuss further details at this time,” said the RNLI spokeswoman, who thanked the charity’s volunteers and people in Mumbles while it tried to find a way forward.

Pier co-owner Fred Bollom, a director at Amusement Equipment Co Ltd, said the company was a reviewing a proposal it had received very recently and that he was hopeful a solution could be found.

The pier dates from 1898 and is grade two-listed. Last year Swansea Council said it had offered the pier owners a sizeable loan and a grant and that it was regularly in touch with the RNLI.

Mr Bollom, responding at the time, said he was grateful for the offers but he hadn’t been able to take them up because of certain conditions attached.

Money was spent refurbishing sections of the pier a few years ago and, according to Mr Bollom in 2025, the structural issues were “the same as they have been for some time”.

The all-weather lifeboat launched 21 times in 2024 and 20 times in 2023. Mumbles’ smaller inshore lifeboat launched 52 times in 2024 and 53 times the year before. In total just over 200 people were helped and three lives were deemed by the RNLI as being saved.

The Mumbles RNLI shop operated in a pop-up capacity at the inshore lifeboat station after having to move from the pier before relocating again – this time to All Saints Church, Church Park Lane. The church has a long association with the RNLI.

The pop-up shop is due to re-open at the church from February 14, from 11am to 2pm, after a short break.