Lifesaving critical bleed kits bought by council

Emergency critical bleed control kits will be installed at eight Llanelli Town Council sites in a public safety drive spearheaded by a campaigning local councillor.

Shaun Greaney introduced the lifesaving idea to the town council’s Labour group where it received “overwhelming support”.

The kits, which are top-of-the-range and military-grade, are being championed in south Wales by the Mumbles-based charity Heartbeat Trust UK trustee Melanie James, a former High Sheriff of West Glamorgan.

Her own discovery – that they can fit easily into defibrillator cabinets – has prompted a widespread roll-out in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, including in schools.

Cllr Greaney said: “After learning of Melanie’s wonderful voluntary work and the saving of a man’s life in Gorseinon through the use of a kit by Llanelli fire officer Steve Richards, we invited Melanie to speak at last week’s council meeting.

“The amazing kits and her impressive and informative address to members led to a unanimous vote to install the kits as early as possible.”

Eight kits will be bought – at a price thought to be under £1,000 – to be installed in the town council’s defibrillator boxes in Stebonheath Stadium, the Selwyn Samuel Centre, Penygaer Changing Rooms, Bigyn Community Centre, Glenalla Hall, Crown Park, a soon-to-be installed defibrillator box at Nightingale Court, and the Old Vicarage.

Cllr Greaney said: “The decision to proceed was an absolute no-brainer – an essential addition to our ongoing drive to improve public safety in our town.”

He said the next step is an essential, legally-required report to December’s building and finance committee, to ensure the kit – and full training on practical handling, application during major bleed events, and basic aftercare – is provided at as reasonable cost as possible.

Deputy council leader Andre McPherson said: “Our critical bleed kits will be vital quick-action tools. Having the right equipment can mean the difference between life and death.

“Placing these kits around our communities and, hopefully, seeing other councils introducing them to rural areas, will make a tremendous difference in saving lives.

“The cost to the town council is small compared with the potential for saving lives.

“I am proud of my fellow council members for bringing this issue to the forefront and advocating for greater access to these potentially lifesaving resources.

“Let this be an inspiration for other councils to introduce these kits in their own areas.”

After the town council agreed to install the kits, Cllr Greaney said: “I now call on Carmarthenshire County Council to get its act together and buy the kits for all its schools – secondary and primary – as soon as possible.”