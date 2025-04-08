‘Light at end of tunnel’ in housing insulation scandal campaign

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

There could be “light at the end of the tunnel” in a decade-long campaign to win help for Arfon residents caught up in the Arbed housing insulation scandal.

Senedd Member Siân Gwenllian said she was “cautiously optimistic” after the Welsh Government has agreed to fund remedial work.

The Government’s Arbed energy-efficiency scheme had been aimed at tackling fuel poverty.

It faced serious criticism after “poorly managed retrofitting work” had left some homes damaged and damp, leaving many worse than before the MS had said.

She had sought answers for residents after “accountability” for the work had been “slow coming.”

Now in a letter to the MS from Jayne Bryant MS Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, it was confirmed on Friday (April 4, 2025) the Welsh Government will fund remedial work on 42 Arfon properties with failed external wall insulation following a review process.

Residents will receive letters in April providing further details and households will also have an opportunity to “opt” out if they no longer want the work to be done.

Letter

The letter states: “…following receipt of the survey results, my officials have been exploring the options available to re-mediate the 42 homes in Arfon with failed external wall insulation, including identifying suitably qualified and experienced installers.

“This process was complex and lengthy because I wanted to ensure the decision made on further action was the right one. I am pleased to now be in a position to inform you that we will be funding remedial work on the houses that were surveyed in June, 2024.”

After receiving a letter, residents would be contacted by contractors P H Jones and provided with a householder pack detailing what the work would entail and the next steps.

The letter goes on “…all works will follow the PAS2035 process currently used by our Warm Homes Nest Programme and will have a full quality assurance process to ensure the work is carried out to the required standard.

“Our experience from similar projects in Caerau and Bryn Carno has shown that this work may take some time. I understand residents will be keen for the work to be completed swiftly. However, time-scales are highly weather dependent.”

It will also be “essential to remove the old insulation, install ventilation and ensure walls have dried out before installing the new insulation and finishing the works. Failing to do so risks further mould and damp issues in the future.”

It also noted that residents would be “informed throughout this process” and officials would also provide the MS’s office with “periodic progress updates.”

The MS was also thanked for raising the issue, and the letter requested “patience” and “support” as the details to carry out the work were worked through.

Justice

The Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian told the Local Democracy Reporting Service today (Monday, April 7):

“This has been a long and frustrating campaign, but I have remained determined to get justice for my constituents in Arfon.

“It sounds like there is light at the end of the tunnel, but I will continue to keep in close contact with the residents to ensure that the work takes place, and is of the highest quality.

“These people were let down after putting faith in a scheme that was supposed to improve their homes only for the property to be left in a worse condition than it was at the beginning.

“The Welsh Government has finally confirmed that work will take place. It is hopeful news and I am cautiously optimistic.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

